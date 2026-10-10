2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.

All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Mandalika.
All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Mandalika.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez takes his first pole position for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The Trackhouse rider edges out factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, with Fabio di Giannantonio completing the front row for VR46 Ducati.

Title rivals Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin will start from row two. Marquez deliberately followed Martin on the final run, sticking to his rear wheel when the Aprilia rider tried to back off.

Ogura and defending Mandalika winner Aldeguer reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1. Ogura had only one bike after crashing in Q1, Aldeguer fell in Q2.

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned from a dislocated shoulder in final practice to claim 19th on the grid.

The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 8am UK.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'28.852s6/8316k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.109s3/9320k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.196s6/9319k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.266s5/8320k
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.300s6/9319k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.380s6/6315k
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.427s7/9319k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.534s6/8319k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.556s6/9320k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.934s3/9321k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.938s3/9317k
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.985s9/9314k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.834s9/9312k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.879s3/6320k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'30.037s3/8320k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.248s3/9320k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.357s2/4313k
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'30.504s3/8317k
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'30.532s7/9309k
20Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'30.703s5/7318k
21Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'30.725s2/8320k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'31.067s3/8314k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi keeps Aprilia on top during an interrupted final practice for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The session was red flagged after ten minutes due to a big highside for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who reportedly dislocated his right shoulder. The shoulder was popped back into place before he returned to the pits.

Bezzecchi went on to top the session from Friday leader Raul Fernandez with Marc Marquez in third for Ducati. Fabio di Giannantonio and title leader Jorge Martin completed the Aprilia/Ducati top five.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Ai Ogura and last year’s winner Fermin Aldeguer, will now begin.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'29.560s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.174s
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.311s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.359s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.388s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.504s
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.583s
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.751s
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.854s
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.868s
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.879s
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.938s
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.948s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.122s
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.131s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.133s
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.199s
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.393s
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.573s
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.608s
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.806s
22Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.820s

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.

Aleix Espargaro returns

With Somkiat Chantra back in WorldSBK, and Takaaki Nakagami injured, fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro steps in for the first time this season as a replacement for Joan Mir at the factory Honda team.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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