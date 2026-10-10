2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.
Raul Fernandez takes his first pole position for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
The Trackhouse rider edges out factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, with Fabio di Giannantonio completing the front row for VR46 Ducati.
Title rivals Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin will start from row two. Marquez deliberately followed Martin on the final run, sticking to his rear wheel when the Aprilia rider tried to back off.
Ogura and defending Mandalika winner Aldeguer reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1. Ogura had only one bike after crashing in Q1, Aldeguer fell in Q2.
Toprak Razgatlioglu returned from a dislocated shoulder in final practice to claim 19th on the grid.
The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 8am UK.
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'28.852s
|6/8
|316k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.109s
|3/9
|320k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.196s
|6/9
|319k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.266s
|5/8
|320k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.300s
|6/9
|319k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.380s
|6/6
|315k
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.427s
|7/9
|319k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.534s
|6/8
|319k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.556s
|6/9
|320k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.934s
|3/9
|321k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.938s
|3/9
|317k
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.985s
|9/9
|314k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.834s
|9/9
|312k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'29.879s
|3/6
|320k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'30.037s
|3/8
|320k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.248s
|3/9
|320k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.357s
|2/4
|313k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'30.504s
|3/8
|317k
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'30.532s
|7/9
|309k
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'30.703s
|5/7
|318k
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'30.725s
|2/8
|320k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'31.067s
|3/8
|314k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
Final Practice:
Marco Bezzecchi keeps Aprilia on top during an interrupted final practice for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
The session was red flagged after ten minutes due to a big highside for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who reportedly dislocated his right shoulder. The shoulder was popped back into place before he returned to the pits.
Bezzecchi went on to top the session from Friday leader Raul Fernandez with Marc Marquez in third for Ducati. Fabio di Giannantonio and title leader Jorge Martin completed the Aprilia/Ducati top five.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Ai Ogura and last year’s winner Fermin Aldeguer, will now begin.
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'29.560s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.174s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.311s
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.359s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.388s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.504s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.583s
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.751s
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.854s
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.868s
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.879s
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.938s
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.948s
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.122s
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.131s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.133s
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.199s
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.393s
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.573s
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.608s
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.806s
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.820s
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.
Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.
Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.
Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.
Aleix Espargaro returns
With Somkiat Chantra back in WorldSBK, and Takaaki Nakagami injured, fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro steps in for the first time this season as a replacement for Joan Mir at the factory Honda team.