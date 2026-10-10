Raul Fernandez takes his first pole position for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The Trackhouse rider edges out factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, with Fabio di Giannantonio completing the front row for VR46 Ducati.

Title rivals Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin will start from row two. Marquez deliberately followed Martin on the final run, sticking to his rear wheel when the Aprilia rider tried to back off.

Ogura and defending Mandalika winner Aldeguer reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1. Ogura had only one bike after crashing in Q1, Aldeguer fell in Q2.

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned from a dislocated shoulder in final practice to claim 19th on the grid.

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The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 8am UK.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'28.852s 6/8 316k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.109s 3/9 320k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.196s 6/9 319k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.266s 5/8 320k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.300s 6/9 319k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.380s 6/6 315k 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.427s 7/9 319k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.534s 6/8 319k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.556s 6/9 320k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.934s 3/9 321k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.938s 3/9 317k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.985s 9/9 314k Qualifying 1: 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.834s 9/9 312k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.879s 3/6 320k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'30.037s 3/8 320k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.248s 3/9 320k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.357s 2/4 313k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'30.504s 3/8 317k 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'30.532s 7/9 309k 20 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'30.703s 5/7 318k 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'30.725s 2/8 320k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'31.067s 3/8 314k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026)

Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026) Fastest race lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi keeps Aprilia on top during an interrupted final practice for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The session was red flagged after ten minutes due to a big highside for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who reportedly dislocated his right shoulder. The shoulder was popped back into place before he returned to the pits.

Bezzecchi went on to top the session from Friday leader Raul Fernandez with Marc Marquez in third for Ducati. Fabio di Giannantonio and title leader Jorge Martin completed the Aprilia/Ducati top five.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Ai Ogura and last year’s winner Fermin Aldeguer, will now begin.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'29.560s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.174s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.311s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.359s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.388s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.504s 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.583s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.751s 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.854s 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.868s 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.879s 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.938s 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.948s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.122s 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.131s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.133s 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.199s 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.393s 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.573s 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.608s 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.806s 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.820s

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* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026)

Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 28.725s (2026) Fastest race lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

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Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.

Aleix Espargaro returns

With Somkiat Chantra back in WorldSBK, and Takaaki Nakagami injured, fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro steps in for the first time this season as a replacement for Joan Mir at the factory Honda team.