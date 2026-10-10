Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian Sprint race at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.
Marc Marquez takes the MotoGP World Championship lead after a surprise victory in Saturday's dramatic Mandalika Sprint.
The reigning champion emerged from the first turn chaos behind title rival Jorge Martin, but the Aprilia rider later let him into the lead, presumably due to tyre pressure issues.
Martin looked set to respond until a moment on the penultimate lap dropped him to fourth place, meaning his two-point pre-Sprint title lead has turned into a four-point deficit to Marc Marquez.
Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's DNF is a further blow to his fading world championship hopes...
Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|343
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|339
|(-4)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|284
|(-59)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|247
|(-96)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|246
|(-97)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|237
|(-106)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|216
|(-127)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|166
|(-177)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|163
|(-180)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|125
|(-218)
|11
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|116
|(-227)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|104
|(-239)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|99
|(-244)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|74
|(-269)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|67
|(-276)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|57
|(-286)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|48
|(-295)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-310)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-315)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-319)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-325)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|(-331)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-334)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-337)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-338)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-340)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-340)
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie