Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian Sprint race at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.

MotoGP points after the Mandalika Sprint.
MotoGP points after the Mandalika Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez takes the MotoGP World Championship lead after a surprise victory in Saturday's dramatic Mandalika Sprint.

The reigning champion emerged from the first turn chaos behind title rival Jorge Martin, but the Aprilia rider later let him into the lead, presumably due to tyre pressure issues.

Martin looked set to respond until a moment on the penultimate lap dropped him to fourth place, meaning his two-point pre-Sprint title lead has turned into a four-point deficit to Marc Marquez.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's DNF is a further blow to his fading world championship hopes...

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)343 
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)339(-4)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)284(-59)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)247(-96)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)246(-97)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)237(-106)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)216(-127)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)166(-177)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)163(-180)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)125(-218)
11=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)116(-227)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)104(-239)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)99(-244)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*74(-269)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)67(-276)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)57(-286)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)48(-295)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-310)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-315)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-319)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-325)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)12(-331)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-334)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-337)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-338)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-340)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-340)

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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