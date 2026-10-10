Marc Marquez takes the MotoGP World Championship lead after a surprise victory in Saturday's dramatic Mandalika Sprint.

The reigning champion emerged from the first turn chaos behind title rival Jorge Martin, but the Aprilia rider later let him into the lead, presumably due to tyre pressure issues.

Martin looked set to respond until a moment on the penultimate lap dropped him to fourth place, meaning his two-point pre-Sprint title lead has turned into a four-point deficit to Marc Marquez.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's DNF is a further blow to his fading world championship hopes...

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 343 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 339 (-4) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 284 (-59) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 247 (-96) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 246 (-97) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 237 (-106) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 216 (-127) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 166 (-177) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 163 (-180) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 125 (-218) 11 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 116 (-227) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 104 (-239) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 99 (-244) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 74 (-269) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 67 (-276) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 57 (-286) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 48 (-295) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-310) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-315) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-319) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-325) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 (-331) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-334) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-337) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-338) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-340) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-340)

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

