Toprak Razgatlioglu dislocates shoulder in Mandalika MotoGP highside - then returns!
Toprak Razgatlioglu dislocated his shoulder on Saturday morning at Mandalika - but was back for qualifying.
Toprak Razgatlioglu dislocated his right shoulder in a big morning highside at the Indonesian MotoGP.
The Turkish star lost the rear at the fast Turn 13, before the bike snapped sideways and threw him into the air.
Razgatlioglu immediately reached for his right shoulder, with his arm dangling limply as he was helped away by marshals.
However, he then returned to the pits on the back of a scooter - rather than an ambulance - and walked straight into the Pramac garage as if nothing had happened!
MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard later confirmed that Razgatlioglu had dislocated his right shoulder in the accident, but it was then popped back into place.
Razgatlioglu wanted to get straight back on track, but Pramac Yamaha advised against it, and he was sent to the medical centre.
The triple WorldSBK champion, who felt he had a good chance of reaching his top ten MotoGP goal this weekend, then returned to the pits with an ice pack on his shoulder to get ready for Qualifying
Razgatlioglu went on to claim 19th on the grid.