First MotoGP pole for Fernandez, Marc Marquez stalks Jorge Martin

Raul Fernandez claims his first MotoGP pole position at Mandalika, Marc Marquez plays games with Jorge Martin.

Raul Fernandez on pole, Marc Marquez plays games with Jorge Martin
Raul Fernandez on pole, Marc Marquez plays games with Jorge Martin
© Gold and Goose

Already a Sprint and grand prix winner, Raul Fernandez finally added a MotoGP pole position to his record at Mandalika on Saturday.

The Friday practice leader kept fellow Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi at bay by 0.1s, the Italian relying on his opening run time after losing a potential pole lap due to yellow flags.

Meanwhile, there was drama behind, with Fabio di Giannantonio emerging as the top Ducati while Marc Marquez engaged in some games with title rival Jorge Martin.

Just seventh after the opening run, Martin had no choice but to push in the final run.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez exploited that weakness by deliberately following the title leader out of the pits. Aprilia informed Martin via a dashboard message and he backed off, but Marquez simply did the same and remained on his rear wheel.

Martin - currently just two points ahead of the reigning champion - had no choice but to push and improved for what would become fifth place, just behind Marquez.

Defending winner Fermin Aldeguer will join them on row two, despite crashing yet again.

Aldeguer and Ai Ogura reached Q2 by leading Q1, where the Japanese fell from his Trackhouse Aprilia, leaving him with one machine.

Ogura, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta will form row three of the grid.

Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Top Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo was last in Qualifying 2 and will start behind Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu returned from a dislocated shoulder in final practice to claim 19th on the grid.

The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 8am UK.

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP
First MotoGP pole for Fernandez, Marc Marquez stalks Jorge Martin
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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