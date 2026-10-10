WATCH: Marc Marquez plays games with Jorge Martin as MotoGP title fight heats up

Marc Marquez refuses to pass title rival Jorge Martin in Mandalika qualifying.

Marquez shadows Martin in Mandalika qualifying mind games
Marquez shadows Martin in Mandalika qualifying mind games
© Gold and Goose

The MotoGP title battle got hotter at Mandalika on Saturday morning as Marc Marquez engaged in some mind games with Jorge Martin in qualifying.

Martin, just two points clear of Marquez, was only seventh after the opening run.

Reigning champion Marquez, who faces a tough battle to contain the Aprilias this weekend, then followed Martin out of the pits for the final run.

Martin was alerted to the #93's presence by a dashboard message from his team, pulling over to let Marquez by.

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But the nine time champion refused the invitation, backing off and remaining glued to Martin’s rear wheel.

Given his poor opening run, Martin had no choice but to push and, with Marquez latched to the back of his RS-GP, claimed fifth on the grid.

Marquez also improved, for fourth, meaning the pair will start side by side on the second row of this afternoon's Sprint.

Marquez has used the tactic frequently in the past - usually, he says, when he's struggling for pace and has no choice - but this was the first time it had been deployed this season.

Pole went to Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez, ahead of Martin’s factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio was the leading Ducati rider in third.

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Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
WATCH: Marc Marquez plays games with Jorge Martin as MotoGP title fight heats up
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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