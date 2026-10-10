Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika.

MotoGP grid line-up at Mandalika.
MotoGP grid line-up at Mandalika.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez gets a second chance from pole position after crashing out at Turn 1 of the Mandalika MotoGP Sprint.

The Trackhouse rider tangled with fellow Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi after both were dive-bombed in the braking zone by the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marquez went on to win and take the world championship lead after title rival Jorge Martin suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then made a late mistake.

Marquez and Martin again start from row two – the reigning champion having already engaged in mind games by following Martin in qualifying. Victory for either on Sunday would see them leave Indonesia on top of the standings.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Defending Mandalika grand Prix winner Fermin Aldeguer emerged from more crashes to claim sixth place on the grid, but lost ground in the Sprint.

Ai Ogura capitalised on the Turn 1 chaos for runner-up on Saturday, but will again have to start from row three in the grand prix, alongside Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta form row three.

Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo for row four.

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to action in qualifying and the Sprint despite dislocating his right shoulder in final practice.

HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro starts his first MotoGP of the year from 22nd and last.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

The 27-lap Mandalika Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (8am UK).

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Mandalika MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Raul Fernandez (pole), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 2:    Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer            
Row 3:    Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta            
Row 4:    Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 5:    Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini            
Row 6:    Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales            
Row 7:    Toprak Razgatlioglu, Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira            
Row 8:    Aleix Espargaro        
 

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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