Marc Marquez reveals he was “dizzy” after Indonesia MotoGP sprint win

Marc Marquez reveals physical toll of the Indonesia MotoGP sprint

Marc Marquez was dizzy after the Indonesia sprint
Marc Marquez was dizzy after the Indonesia sprint
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez says he was “dizzy” following his sprint victory at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, which he admits “never happened before”.

The reigning world champion took a surprise eighth sprint win of the 2026 campaign on Saturday at Mandalika in a dramatic race.

An apparent tyre pressure issue with five laps to go forced Jorge Martin to cede the lead to Marc Marquez, before a late error for the Aprilia rider dropped him to fourth.

Marquez now leads the championship by four points heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

Marc Marquez wins Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez wins Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It’s a nightmare…”

The Ducati rider, speaking to the media, including Crash, admitted he felt “dizzy” after the sprint, branding his Saturday afternoon “a nightmare”.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked what happened to him after the sprint.

“For that reason I changed and did the cold water. It was a super intense race, especially when we were riding in 1m29s; I was pushing a lot there.

“Then, after the podium, I was dizzy. It never happened before, but today it happened.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Now I’ve come back [to normal]. But it’s normal. It’s a nightmare: the podium, the sprint race, the leather suit.

“But it is like it is. For that reason, I tried to take care of myself because in the end we are athletes and we want to perform in the best way.

“The bike, if you want to perform in the best way, you take care about all of the small details.

“You put in fresh fuel and all these things. For an athlete, you need to do the same.

“Today, when I felt that, I jumped from the golf cart and I went to my office and I tried to go back.”

“I was expecting to lose points”

Marquez trailed Martin by two points coming into the sprint, and now holds an outright championship lead for the first time in 2026.

It’s come at a bogey track for the seven-time champion, with Marquez admitting his goal for the grand prix remains to not lose many points rather than gain them.

“I was expecting to lose points against Martin.

“Our target is, and tomorrow it’s the same, try to not lose a lot of points.

“At the moment today we gained, but it’s not what we expected. But you never know in the races; you need to keep going, keep pushing.

“Tomorrow will be another race, but today is done. So, very happy.”

Marquez brands Turn 1 crash “racing incident”

The start of the 13-lap sprint proved to be dramatic, as polesitter Raul Fernandez collided with fellow Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi.

Trackhouse boss Davide Brivio blamed Marquez and Martin for triggering the incident by being too aggressive, though the FIM stewards did not deem anyone at fault.

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Marquez said of the incident: “Turn 1. Easy to explain. [There were] four bikes in parallel, and I believe Bezzecchi was looking to Raul to brake a bit later.

“I was looking to Bezzecchi to brake a bit later.

“And DiGia was looking at me to brake a bit later.

“The consequence: four riders out of the line and Martin goes from fifth to first. So, it was tough, on the limit, but it’s racing. The first corner is like this.”

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Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez reveals he was “dizzy” after Indonesia MotoGP sprint win
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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