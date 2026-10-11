Jorge Martin retakes the MotoGP World Championship lead from Marc Marquez after a third-place finish in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Martin caught and passed Sprint winner Marc Marquez in the early stages, but couldn't match race leaders Marco Bezzecchi and the injured Raul Fernandez.

Bezzecchi's first victory since Mugello moves him closer to the top two.

Aprilia celebrated an historic top four sweep while Bezzecchi claimed the 300th win for Italian riders.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 355 2 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 353 (-2) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 309 (-46) 4 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 259 (-96) 5 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 258 (-97) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 245 (-110) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 236 (-119) 8 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 172 (-183) Out of mathematical title contention (185 points remaining): 9 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 166 (-189) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 125 (-230) 11 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 122 (-233) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 108 (-247) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 104 (-251) 14 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 74 (-281) 15 ˅1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 74 (-281) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 59 (-296) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 51 (-304) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-322) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-327) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 25 (-330) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-337) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 (-343) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-346) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-349) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-350) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-352) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-352)

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

