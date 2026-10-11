Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.
Jorge Martin retakes the MotoGP World Championship lead from Marc Marquez after a third-place finish in the Indonesian Grand Prix.
Martin caught and passed Sprint winner Marc Marquez in the early stages, but couldn't match race leaders Marco Bezzecchi and the injured Raul Fernandez.
Bezzecchi's first victory since Mugello moves him closer to the top two.
Aprilia celebrated an historic top four sweep while Bezzecchi claimed the 300th win for Italian riders.
Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|355
|2
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|353
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|309
|(-46)
|4
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|259
|(-96)
|5
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|258
|(-97)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|245
|(-110)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|236
|(-119)
|8
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|172
|(-183)
|Out of mathematical title contention (185 points remaining):
|9
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|166
|(-189)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|125
|(-230)
|11
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|122
|(-233)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|108
|(-247)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|104
|(-251)
|14
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|74
|(-281)
|15
|˅1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|74
|(-281)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|59
|(-296)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|51
|(-304)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-322)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-327)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-330)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-337)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|(-343)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-346)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-349)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-350)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-352)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-352)
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie