Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.

MotoGP points after the Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP points after the Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin retakes the MotoGP World Championship lead from Marc Marquez after a third-place finish in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Martin caught and passed Sprint winner Marc Marquez in the early stages, but couldn't match race leaders Marco Bezzecchi and the injured Raul Fernandez.

Bezzecchi's first victory since Mugello moves him closer to the top two.

Aprilia celebrated an historic top four sweep while Bezzecchi claimed the 300th win for Italian riders.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)355 
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)353(-2)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)309(-46)
4^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)259(-96)
5˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)258(-97)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)245(-110)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)236(-119)
8^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)172(-183)
Out of mathematical title contention (185 points remaining):  
9˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)166(-189)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)125(-230)
11=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)122(-233)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)108(-247)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)104(-251)
14^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)74(-281)
15˅1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*74(-281)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)59(-296)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)51(-304)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-322)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-327)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-330)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-337)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)12(-343)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-346)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-349)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-350)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-352)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-352)

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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