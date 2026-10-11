2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results

Race results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.

Sunday's MotoGP results from Mandalika.
Sunday's MotoGP results from Mandalika.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi wins the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP as Aprilia sweeps the top four places and Jorge Martin retakes the world championship lead.

Raul Fernandez, starting from pole but with two broken fingers (he would later reveal) from the Sprint tangle with Bezzecchi, again lost out on the run to turn one.

However, Fernandez was able to cut under the Italian and led the race until the closing stages, where Bezzecchi made a winning pass.

The pair were already clear of Jorge Martin, who fought back from sixth on lap one to complete the podium and regain the world championship lead from Marc Marquez.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez spent much of the race battle Pedro Acosta for fourth, the pair each letting the other pass as they dealt with tyre pressure issues.

However, a late charge saw Ai Ogura overtake them both and complete an historic day for Aprilia.

Maverick Vinales received a 16-second post-race penalty for low tyre pressure, but it doesn't change the race results.

All riders chose the soft front tyre, as used in the Sprint, but moved up to the medium rear.

HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro withdrew from the event on Sunday morning due to ‘physical discomfort’ from his first MotoGP event since serious back injuries.

The final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island will be held in two weeks’ time.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)40m 46.582s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+4.260s
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+6.890s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+9.378s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.492s
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+10.778s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+16.821s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+19.840s
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.999s
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+21.111s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+21.912s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.656s
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+26.260s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+28.012s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+31.662s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+34.168s
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+71.596s
 Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi leads injured pole qualifier Raul Fernandez in warm-up for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Fernandez, who fractured a finger when he tangled with Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint, was visibly struggling  with his right hand in warm-up. But he remained fast, briefly topping warm-up until Bezzecchi’s final lap.

Fernandez was seen angrily gesturing at Bezzecchi after the session in the practice start area.

Jorge Martin crash

Despite the RS-GP one-two, it was another 'complicated' session for Aprilia, with former title leader Jorge Martin - who surrendered the Sprint lead due to tyre pressure issues - finishing the session in the gravel trap.

Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up.
Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up.
© Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez, who took the world championship advantage from Martin by four points by winning the Sprint, was fastest until the late Fernandez/Bezzecchi surge.

All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres, the predicted choice for this afternoon's Grand Prix.

HRC stand-in rider Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix after struggling physically during the Sprint.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'29.617s7/7317k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.043s6/6310k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.128s4/6316k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.198s5/7313k
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.269s5/5316k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.519s7/7314k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.557s6/7315k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.666s4/6315k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.752s6/7310k
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.762s7/7315k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.931s7/7312k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.945s5/7317k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.960s7/7314k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.058s6/7317k
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.178s7/7315k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.222s7/7309k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.405s7/7313k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.418s7/7316k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.783s5/7312k
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.845s3/7309k
21Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.256s4/6315k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.

The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.

A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1. 

All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.

Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race after a penalty
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika warm-up, Jorge Martin falls
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio “got hit”, stuck “on the limiter” in Turn 1 mayhem
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez overtake Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez at turn 1 of the Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi responds to "angry" Raul Fernandez: "He touched me"
Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium
4m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race? Australian Grand Prix dates and schedule
25m ago
MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix
42m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead
50m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race after a penalty
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu penalised ahead of Indonesian MotoGP
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika warm-up, Jorge Martin falls
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro withdraws from the Indonesian MotoGP
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
7h ago
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu explains 'power problem' after Mandalika shoulder dislocation
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.