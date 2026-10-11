2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Race results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi wins the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP as Aprilia sweeps the top four places and Jorge Martin retakes the world championship lead.
Raul Fernandez, starting from pole but with two broken fingers (he would later reveal) from the Sprint tangle with Bezzecchi, again lost out on the run to turn one.
However, Fernandez was able to cut under the Italian and led the race until the closing stages, where Bezzecchi made a winning pass.
The pair were already clear of Jorge Martin, who fought back from sixth on lap one to complete the podium and regain the world championship lead from Marc Marquez.
Marquez spent much of the race battle Pedro Acosta for fourth, the pair each letting the other pass as they dealt with tyre pressure issues.
However, a late charge saw Ai Ogura overtake them both and complete an historic day for Aprilia.
Maverick Vinales received a 16-second post-race penalty for low tyre pressure, but it doesn't change the race results.
All riders chose the soft front tyre, as used in the Sprint, but moved up to the medium rear.
HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro withdrew from the event on Sunday morning due to ‘physical discomfort’ from his first MotoGP event since serious back injuries.
The final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island will be held in two weeks’ time.
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|40m 46.582s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+4.260s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+6.890s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+9.378s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.492s
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+10.778s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+16.821s
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+19.840s
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+19.999s
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+21.111s
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+21.912s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+22.656s
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+26.260s
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+28.012s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+31.662s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+34.168s
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+71.596s
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
* Rookie
Warm-up:
Marco Bezzecchi leads injured pole qualifier Raul Fernandez in warm-up for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Fernandez, who fractured a finger when he tangled with Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint, was visibly struggling with his right hand in warm-up. But he remained fast, briefly topping warm-up until Bezzecchi’s final lap.
Fernandez was seen angrily gesturing at Bezzecchi after the session in the practice start area.
Jorge Martin crash
Despite the RS-GP one-two, it was another 'complicated' session for Aprilia, with former title leader Jorge Martin - who surrendered the Sprint lead due to tyre pressure issues - finishing the session in the gravel trap.
Marc Marquez, who took the world championship advantage from Martin by four points by winning the Sprint, was fastest until the late Fernandez/Bezzecchi surge.
All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres, the predicted choice for this afternoon's Grand Prix.
HRC stand-in rider Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix after struggling physically during the Sprint.
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'29.617s
|7/7
|317k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.043s
|6/6
|310k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.128s
|4/6
|316k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.198s
|5/7
|313k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.269s
|5/5
|316k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.519s
|7/7
|314k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.557s
|6/7
|315k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.666s
|4/6
|315k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.752s
|6/7
|310k
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.762s
|7/7
|315k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.931s
|7/7
|312k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.945s
|5/7
|317k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.960s
|7/7
|314k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.058s
|6/7
|317k
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.178s
|7/7
|315k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.222s
|7/7
|309k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.405s
|7/7
|313k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.418s
|7/7
|316k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.783s
|5/7
|312k
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.845s
|3/7
|309k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.256s
|4/6
|315k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.
The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.
A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1.
All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.
Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.