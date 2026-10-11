Marco Bezzecchi wins the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP as Aprilia sweeps the top four places and Jorge Martin retakes the world championship lead.

Raul Fernandez, starting from pole but with two broken fingers (he would later reveal) from the Sprint tangle with Bezzecchi, again lost out on the run to turn one.

However, Fernandez was able to cut under the Italian and led the race until the closing stages, where Bezzecchi made a winning pass.

The pair were already clear of Jorge Martin, who fought back from sixth on lap one to complete the podium and regain the world championship lead from Marc Marquez.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez spent much of the race battle Pedro Acosta for fourth, the pair each letting the other pass as they dealt with tyre pressure issues.

However, a late charge saw Ai Ogura overtake them both and complete an historic day for Aprilia.

Maverick Vinales received a 16-second post-race penalty for low tyre pressure, but it doesn't change the race results.

All riders chose the soft front tyre, as used in the Sprint, but moved up to the medium rear.

HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro withdrew from the event on Sunday morning due to ‘physical discomfort’ from his first MotoGP event since serious back injuries.

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The final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island will be held in two weeks’ time.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 40m 46.582s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +4.260s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +6.890s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +9.378s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.492s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +10.778s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +16.821s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +19.840s 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.999s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +21.111s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +21.912s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +22.656s 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +26.260s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +28.012s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +31.662s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +34.168s 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +71.596s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi leads injured pole qualifier Raul Fernandez in warm-up for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

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Fernandez, who fractured a finger when he tangled with Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint, was visibly struggling with his right hand in warm-up. But he remained fast, briefly topping warm-up until Bezzecchi’s final lap.

Fernandez was seen angrily gesturing at Bezzecchi after the session in the practice start area.

Jorge Martin crash

Despite the RS-GP one-two, it was another 'complicated' session for Aprilia, with former title leader Jorge Martin - who surrendered the Sprint lead due to tyre pressure issues - finishing the session in the gravel trap.

Lap times for leading riders in Mandalika MotoGP warm-up. © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez, who took the world championship advantage from Martin by four points by winning the Sprint, was fastest until the late Fernandez/Bezzecchi surge.

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All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres, the predicted choice for this afternoon's Grand Prix.

HRC stand-in rider Aleix Espargaro has withdrawn from the grand prix after struggling physically during the Sprint.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'29.617s 7/7 317k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.043s 6/6 310k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.128s 4/6 316k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.198s 5/7 313k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.269s 5/5 316k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.519s 7/7 314k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.557s 6/7 315k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.666s 4/6 315k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.752s 6/7 310k 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.762s 7/7 315k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.931s 7/7 312k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.945s 5/7 317k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.960s 7/7 314k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.058s 6/7 317k 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.178s 7/7 315k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.222s 7/7 309k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.405s 7/7 313k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.418s 7/7 316k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.783s 5/7 312k 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.845s 3/7 309k 21 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.256s 4/6 315k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)

Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.

The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.

A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1.

All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

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Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.

Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.