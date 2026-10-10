Fabio di Giannantonio “got hit”, stuck “on the limiter” in Turn 1 mayhem

Fabio di Giannantonio explains how contact left him stuck on the limiter during a chaotic opening corner in MotoGP Sprint.

Why Fabio di Giannantonio was “on the limiter” at Turn 1, causing a chain reaction behind.
Why Fabio di Giannantonio was “on the limiter” at Turn 1, causing a chain reaction behind.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio has revealed why he suddenly slowed in the middle of Turn 1 after challenging for the early lead of the Mandalika MotoGP Sprint.

Starting from the outside of the front row put the VR46 rider on the inside line for Turn 1.

The Italian pulled alongside the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi in the braking zone.

However, Marc Marquez then squeezed between di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi as four riders converged on the opening corner.

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Replays appeared to show the two Ducatis making light contact and, although di Giannantonio did not name the rider involved, he later confirmed he “got hit”.

The contact also caused his gear lever to select first gear, leaving him on the rev limiter when he tried to accelerate out of the corner.

“I don't know about it all, you have to ask the other guys,” di Giannantonio told the media, including Crash.net, after the race.

“I was on the inside, and I just did my braking and got hit by another rider, and he caused me to have the first gear then.

“So when I exited from the first corner, I was on the rev limiter of the first gear."

Bezzecchi, Fernandez clash, Turn 1, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Bezzecchi, Fernandez clash, Turn 1, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

That lack of acceleration caused a chain reaction behind.

Marquez lifted to avoid the back of di Giannantonio. Bezzecchi then reacted to avoid Marquez, resulting in contact with the front wheel of Raul Fernandez, leaving both Aprilias on the ground.

“Honestly, you have to ask the other riders. I just got hit again.

“I saw there was a crash the lap after, with the yellow flag. But I didn't know anything [more].”

Di Giannantonio then spent most of the Sprint in fourth place before inheriting a podium when Jorge Martin, who had already surrendered the lead to Marquez due to tyre-pressure concerns, ran wide with two laps remaining.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint,2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint,2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think I had a better pace through the slower parts of the circuit,” di Giannantonio said of the Aprilias.

“But then the fast corners they just have massive traction.

“I think that I had a better pace, but it was not possible to show it.”

Asked whether an incident-free Grand Prix could result in an Aprilia top four, di Giannantonio replied:

“I really hope not, but the truth is that… with this kind of advantage, either we try to invent something in our riding style to try to stop them, or it's clear that they are three or four tenths better than us on the pace.”

Fellow Ducati rider Marquez won the Sprint to take the MotoGP World Championship lead.

Tags:

Fabio di Giannantonio
Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio “got hit”, stuck “on the limiter” in Turn 1 mayhem
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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