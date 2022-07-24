Bagnaia admitted to failing a breathalyser test after crashing his car while in Ibiza during MotoGP’s summer break - he was labelled “an idiot” by Keith Huewen, who added that the rider’s career should not be affected by the mistake.

The Italian was back on a bike during World Ducati Week 2022, the showpiece annual event, and he stormed to victory in the main race.

Pecco Bagnaia, IDIOT! But it shouldn't affect his career... | Crash.Net MotoGP Podcast 54 Video of Pecco Bagnaia, IDIOT! But it shouldn&#039;t affect his career... | Crash.Net MotoGP Podcast 54 Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

The Race of Champions brought Ducati riders from different championships together on the same track - Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista were among the entrants.

Bagnaia had qualified fastest then led the eight-lap race in Misano, Italy, from start to finish.

Mooney VR46 duo Marini and Bezzecchi completed the podium but could not challenge Bagnaia.

Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Bagnaia finished in 12'57.901.

Federico Caricasulo, the WorldSBK rider for Althea Racing, finished 13th overall but topped a separate podium for riders who raced on the Ducati V2.