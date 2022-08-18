After comments were made from Marc Marquez which hinted at Honda needing to change the fundamentals of how their operation is working, Quartararo made similar statements during the pre-event press conference for the Austrian MotoGP.

Quartararo, who hasn’t been shy in coming forward and demanding that Yamaha provide him with a package that can allow him to fight the likes of Ducati and Aprilia with more ease - top speed has been the main area where Yamaha have been lacking compared to its rivals for a number of years - believes Yamaha need to adopt a more European approach.

"I think yes" said Quartararo when asked if Marquez’s statement had relevance to his situation at Yamaha. "I think we are playing way too far from the rules. I think we are taking a little bit too much care.

"I think sometimes we need to play a little bit [more] and for next year’s bike [they] are changing a little bit the way [already]. Also with the new engineer that is coming to Yamaha.

"So I feel it [Yamaha] is changing a little bit the way, but it is still too slow. At least I see that they are taking the European mentality, especially the Italian [way].

"But I think the way is to really try many things. Maybe sometimes they think it’s not useful but we need to try whatever they have in mind. We need to give it a try."

Quartararo doesn’t agree that Red Bull Ring is a ‘bad track’ for Yamaha

Despite Yamaha failing to take a single victory at the Red Bull Ring since the Austrian circuit joined the MotoGP calendar in 2016 - Ducati have won six from eight races with only KTM being the other manufacturer to win in Spielberg - Quartararo is adamant he can challenge for the victory which was also the case in 2021.

Talking about his chances, Quartararo said: "I feel good. The second race here last year we finished in seventh position but until the rain came we were fighting hard for the podium and the victory.

"We have the speed but we know how critical it is during the race. In terms of pace I don’t think it’s really a bad track for us.

"To overtake is where we will have more hard work but I will not say it’s a bad track for us. With the chicane I think it should be better for us."