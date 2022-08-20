Sandwiched in the middle of seven Ducatis on Friday, the Yamaha star faced an even tougher task in qualifying, when the Desmosedicis traditionally make greater one-lap gains than their rivals.

As such, Quartararo's fifth on the grid and just 0.231s from Enea Bastianini’s pole position time was a commendable achievement. But it was far from easy.

“In qualifying, in every corner, I don't know if I'm going to turn or if I'm going to go in the gravel, so that's the most difficult thing,” Quartararo said. “My front is moving so much, the bike is moving and at the end I don’t have 100% control in the qualifying.

“On the race pace, we are always more or less good, but in qualifying I have no control. I'm just out of out of control. And this is the problem. In 2019 or even last year I was much more consistent and better. But this year is a nightmare for us. I'm not enjoying qualifying like before.”

Racing against the Ducatis is also likely to be difficult, given the M1’s lack of top speed and tyre overheating issues when following other riders.

“Every race is coming harder, harder so I don't know if this is the hardest one,” Quartararo said. “In every session I've been always in-between Ducatis, so they are going super fast and of course it's not going to be easy.

“It's difficult to find the key [for the race], but I think it's going to be a perfect start, perfect first lap, save with well the tyres and then see what happens.”

The good news for Quartararo is that he will be starting four places ahead of title rival Aleix Espargaro, who is currently 22 points behind the world championship leader.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last two races but still 49 points adrift, will start from second place.

Quartararo, whose team-mate Franco Morbidelli qualified in 16th place, indicated that a 2023 Yamaha could be available at next month's Misano test.