The Australian, who will start Sunday’s Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring from third, is one of five Ducati riders inside the top six.

The only non-Ducati rider on the front two rows is championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

And although Francesco Bagnaia has a golden opportunity to recover even more points on the Yamaha rider given Ducati’s dominance so far this weekend, but also in previous years, both he and Miller have claimed discussions on how to approach the start are not needed.

"It’s a race!" added Bagnaia. "Everyone wants to overtake and be in the front. The problem will not just be the start but also in the first laps of the race because we will be closer [together].

"Maybe it’s an idea to say to the riders to be calm but no one will follow this. For me it’s better to say nothing and just do your race."

While Miller agreed with his team-mate, the three-time MotoGP race winner also put the onus on all Grand Prix riders to ‘understand the situation’ regarding the new chicane at turn two which could cause chaos.

Miller said: "At the end of the day there are a lot of Ducatis out there but it’s an individual championship and everybody is riding for themselves. Whether it’s a Ducati or another manufacturer, I think MotoGP is the premier [level] of motorcycle racing and I think we all respect and understand the situation, understand what we’re doing out there.

"For sure, you can get accidents out there but they [riders] know what they’re doing and they should by now as they got here.

"I think we should be all right and there’s no need to go and talk about dive bombs and what not."

‘He sneaks up on you’ - Miller aware of the dangers Bastianini presents

After a fantastic qualifying session, Enea Bastianini will start from pole for the first time in his premier class career.

A rider who has become one of the best regarding late race pace, Bastianini should be a contender for the victory if he gets a start.

But while Bastianini could be a factor, Miller rightfully pointed out that he has his own strategy to worry about, thus taking into account how good the Italian is with tyre management is not his priority.

"I think we all know that his tyre management is one of the best on the grid," added Miller. "He does those late race charges and sneaks up on you. It’s definitely something that can happen but I know what my strengths are.

"All I can do is try to do the best that I can. If I focus my strategy around someone else’s then it’s just a waste of time. My main focus is to stay on my own motorcycle and do the best I can."

Miller gives the nod to Bastianini for the 2023 factory Ducati MotoGP seat

With Ducati still to confirm who will partner Bagnaia in 2023 - a decision is expected at Misano - Miller has given his thoughts on who should get that ride.

Asked about it during the post-qualifying press conference, Miller said: "Putting me under pressure. I think Enea has done a fantastic job and also last year on the old machine he came in as the underdog.

"He was on the podium on a two-year-old machine and this year on a one-year-old bike he’s won three Grand Prix. A pole position here!

"Yeah he’s been up-and-down but he’s in his second year which is completely normal, as both of them [Jorge Martin] have. But if I’m making the decision right now, my decision goes with him."