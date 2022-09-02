Vinales ended FP2 for the Misano MotoGP in sixth place following late time attacks which saw four Ducatis bolt to the top of the leaderboard, however, his pace on race tyres was mightily quick.

Following a blip in Austria for both himself and championship contending team-mate Aleix Espargaro, both Aprilia riders appear ready to battle for the podium and potentially the race win come Sunday.

“On the race tyre I was able to do a good rhythm and it seems we have a great opportunity,” said Vinales. “We have to be clever all weekend and we have to push very hard.

“I’m feeling every time better on the bike and Misano is a track I enjoy to ride. It’s kind of amazing how much you can improve in one year. I did a 31.8 with medium tyres [in FP2] and last year qualifying was 32.3 I think. I improved so much. I’m so happy.”

While Vinales was extremely strong in sector three especially, the Spaniard was losing time to another potential race winner on Sunday, Fabio Quartararo.

Knowing that improvements in the final part of the lap are needed, Vinales said: “Yeah we’re going to improve. Sector four… we can improve sector four a lot and then little by little sector one, two and three.

“Actually I think that tomorrow if it doesn’t rain we have to be in the front row. This is our objective.”

‘I’m starting to feel that I can switch off for one lap’ - Vinales

While race pace has traditionally been a big strength for Vinales compared to his qualifying performance since joining Aprilia, the former Yamaha rider now feels ready to fight at the front over one lap.

However, Vinales has claimed he’s still not found the limit of his RS-GP22 machine and - having not fallen at any stage of a Grand Prix weekend so far this season - will inevitably ‘crash’ at some stage.

“No! I don’t know yet [where the limit is]. Of course, I’m starting to feel that I can switch off for one lap and I can push very hard,” added Vinales.

“Of course I will crash [eventually], this is clear because I still need to find the limit. For me it’s very positive in my mind that without knowing how much faster I can go I’m there.

“At the moment I’m able to fight for the race [win]. I’m very happy with all the work we are doing with Aprilia.”

Vinales riding ‘very fast, very precise’ believes he can help Espargaro in MotoGP title fight

For several rounds Vinales has been very close to Espargaro in terms of pace - or in the case of Silverstone quicker than his team-mate.

But should the opportunity come to help his team-mate, Vinales believes he has the pace to fight off Espargaro rivals.

Vinales said: “Of course I can help Aleix [Espargaro] because I’m riding very fast. I’m riding very fast, very precise but not only in one, but in five races we have been constantly at the top.

“It gives you more information about the corners and about how open the gas, how we brake, how we ride the bike and of course, this is a help.”

Change of crew chief would be news to Vinales…

Asked if there’s any truth to rumours that a change of crew chief could be taking place next season, Vinales stated he had no idea and that his sole focus is delivering on-track.

“At the moment I have no idea on that,” claimed Vinales. “We just keep focused on the job and if it stays like this you [need] to ask Massimo [Rivola].

“At this point they never told me nothing because they want me to be concentrated on this year. With Giovanni [Mattarollo] we are working well and the way we are approaching the races is great.

“For me it makes no sense right now to start thinking about crew chiefs, mechanics or whatever. I keep my eyes on the prize, on the objective and I keep working.”