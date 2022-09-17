The pair were caught on film deliberately trying to obstruct Tech3’s Adrian Fernandez as he attempted to leave the pits during Saturday's Qualifying 2 at Aragon:

This is what happened in #Moto3 Q2 today. @31AdriFernandez was denied to leave in the good group for the QP time, by another team. Unacceptable. @MotoGP @Max_Racing_Team #AragonGP pic.twitter.com/BgfRAMfu2S — Tech3 Racing (@Tech3Racing) September 17, 2022

The full statement from the FIM Stewards is as follows:

FIM MotoGP Stewards Notification of Sanction: Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Team

'Two members of the team were found to be interfering and making contact with the bike and rider of another team in an aggressive and dangerous manner as that rider was leaving the pit box in Moto3 Q2.

'Both team members have been fined €2000, and they have each been disqualified from taking part in the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix AND the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia.

'It would not be possible to replace the team members in question for the next two races due to immigration and travel restrictions for upcoming rounds, which could potentially cause a safety concern for their rider.

'This two-race ban has therefore been deferred to apply to the Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix.'

Responding to the video of the incident, team boss Max Biaggi wrote:

“Unacceptable behavior! We publicly apologize to the Tech3 Racing Team and Adriàn Fernàndez. An unsolicited, dangerous action that cannot be justified in any way by our code of ethics! Those responsible will be appropriately punished."