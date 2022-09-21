Japanese MotoGP 2022: Full race weekend schedule

Following a dramatic Aragon MotoGP which saw championship leader Fabio Quartararo crash out after contact with Marc Marquez on lap one, Motegi will play host to the second Grand Prix of the current triple-header.

Last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese MotoGP will see Ducati arrive as the firm favourites after securing yet another 1-2 in Aragon.

While it was Enea Bastianini and not Francesco Bagnaia who got the better of their last lap tussle, the latter has closed to within 10 points in the 2022 MotoGP World Championship Standings.

Marquez is the last rider to win the Japanese MotoGP after beating Quartararo and Andrea Dovizioso in 2019.

Another rider who gained valuable points back on Quartararo in Aragon was Aleix Espargaro, with the Aprilia rider now just 17 points away from the series lead.

The Aprilia rider, who was without a podium since Mugello, claimed third place in Aragon after getting the better of Brad Binder and Jack Miller during the closing stages.

Joan Mir will once again be out of action after withdrawing from the Aragon MotoGP weekend with a persistent right ankle injury.

Kazuki Watanabe or official test rider Sylvain Guintoli are the riders in contention to replace the Spaniard.

Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race