Quartararo leads the 2022 MotoGP standings by just two points ahead of Bagnaia with just three races left, heading to Phillip Island.

Yamaha rider Quartararo could find himself surrounded by an army of red bikes which could hand the MotoGP title to Ducati’s Bagnaia.

“I know my potential,” Bagnaia warned. “I know that I can win without help in a race.

“For sure, in the last two races of the championship, some help would help me!

“But I have won six races because I was the strongest, not because somebody let me pass.

“Team orders are good, for sure. But it is not for the moment.”

Lenovo Ducati’s Jack Miller and Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini, who will replace Miller in the factory team next season as Bagnaia’s teammate, have won the most recent two grands prix.

How Ducati plan to instruct their many riders at the front of the grid this weekend in Australia, for Bagnaia’s benefit in the title chase, remains to be seen.

Bagnaia: I am in a better situation than Quartararo

Bagnaia has won double the amount of races this season than Quartararo.

The Frenchman, who won his maiden title last season, has not won in the past seven races - during which Bagnaia has won four.

“Fabio, for sure, is the man to beat,” Bagnaia said. “He is one of the strongest riders and the world champion from last year.

“But I am in a better situation than Fabio.

“I feel great with my bike, I can push, I can attack. He struggles more with his bike.

It is true that our bike is more complete.”

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro is in third-place in the 2022 standings, 18 points behind second-placed Bagnaia.

“Aleix is very constant - but he doesn’t [make the difference],” Bagnaia said. “He doesn’t get the results like in Argentina [Espargaro’s sole victory of 2022].”