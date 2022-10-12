Enea Bastianini will partner Francesco Bagnaia in the Lenovo Ducati Team in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up, winning a three-way battle with Martin and current incumbent Jack Miller.

Martin opened up, via The Ducati Decision, on being initially told that he would get the nod.

Jack Miller will win - Phillip Island DEFINITIVE for the championship! | MotoGP 2022 Video of Jack Miller will win - Phillip Island DEFINITIVE for the championship! | MotoGP 2022

He said: “I’m most angry or most disgusted because it’s as if they haven’t been inside the box which is where everything really happens.

“They’ve just made the decision as if they were a person in the stands.

“This is the only thing that bothers me a little.”

Gresini Racing rider Bastianini has won three races this season and is fourth in the MotoGP standings, five places above Pramac Racing’s Martin.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said: “The three grands prix won by Enea were a bit of the reason that the balance went to his side.”

Bastianini reacted: “For me it was not a big surprise because, after three victories, I thought that I’d probably be the factory rider for next year.”

Martin said: “It is the only reason - his victories. In terms of work and level, we are similar. Both of us deserved it.”

Bastianini: “I received a phone call from Gigi Dall’Igna. I missed the first call because I was riding my motorbike!”

Martin: “I was told they’d choose me”

Ernest Riveras, DAZN commentator, said: “People from Spain thought that Martin would be chosen.

“Martin thought: ‘I am a better rider than Bastianini’.

“They had already talked to Martin: ‘You are ready for us in 2023’.”

Martin revealed: “Inside Ducati some people were trying to have Enea, some people were trying to have me.

“So the people that spoke to me told me that they would choose me!”

Bastianini, speaking earlier this year, said: “I thought it would be Jorge because he is a fast rider.”

Bastianini did not finish the Austrian MotoGP in August, as Martin finished 10th, just weeks before the big decision was due.

Riveras said: “At the end of the Austrian MotoGP, Jorge said to me: ‘I have a good feeling’.”

Martin: “The people that spoke to me told me that they would choose me. That’s why I had a good feeling. But it was 50-50 - yes or no.”

Ciabatti explained the process: “After Austria we had an online meeting with Mr. Domenicali, Mr. Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi to put our ideas together.

“We had to evaluate two very young riders with great futures, who have different pros and cons.

“We were not all convinced which way to go. Some people though Jorge was the better option, some people thought Enea.

“Maybe not everybody will be happy 100 percent. They will have the same conditions on the technical side and the salary side. It will be two factory riders in two teams.”

Riveras said about Martin: “His ego is bruised so he’s dangerous right now.”

Martin and Bastianini head into this weekend's Australian MotoGP with their futures sorted - but with the talking point of Ducati team orders set to crop up.

Bagnaia is just two points adrift of Fabio Quartararo with three races to go as they battle for the championship and could benefit from assistance from his fellow Ducati riders.