How to live stream the 2022 Malaysian MotoGP for free

Bagnaia has already broken a record by overhauling the 91-point lead that Fabio Quartararo built in the MotoGP standings.

The Ducati rider from Italy now leads with two races to go - suddenly Quartararo, the reigning champion, has the odds stacked against him.

Will Ducati orders finally come into play?

The Italian team have Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini (Bagnaia’s current and future teammates) also on the grid so could use their influence to assist his title bid, knowing Yamaha’s Quartararo is outnumbered.

The BEST MotoGP race of the season! | 2022 Australian MotoGP Phillip Island Video of The BEST MotoGP race of the season! | 2022 Australian MotoGP Phillip Island

Here's how you can watch the Malaysian MotoGP live for free online in 2022.

