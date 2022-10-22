Martin kept his head in what was a chaotic MotoGP Q2 at the Sepang International Circuit, as all three title contenders failed to deliver.

While Luca Marini matched Francesco Bagnaia’s first lap time from Q1 to momentarily to quickest, it was Martin with the pace as the Pramac rider produced a truly incredible lap time.

Martin came across the line on his first time attack attempt to set a 1:58.021s, which was three tenths under the existing lap record, while six tenths clear of his rivals.

Enea Bastianini was the next rider to go underneath the lap record but he was still over two tenths away from Martin.

Bagnaia, who began the session on a used rear tyre, then looked set to destroy the new lap record set by Martin after going fastest in sector one by nearly two tenths, however, the Italian then crashed out of Q2 at turn four.

While that was happening, Marc Marquez produced a sensational effort to put his struggling Honda machine on the front row in third.

Aleix Espargaro, who despite Bagnaia falling, failed to qualify ahead of the series leader as he too crashed out late on.

There was a big, big moment for Fabio Quartararo again at turn eight which led to the Yamaha rider backing out of his lap.

Last in the session with just a few seconds remaining, Quartararo’s finger injury from FP4 was begninning to take its toll as he also failed to improve his position.

Then came another brilliant lap from Martin as the Spaniard set the first sub 1m 58s lap ever at Sepang to take his second pole in succession.

Bagnaia and Marquez advance from MotoGP Q1 at Sepang

Prior to qualifying getting underway it was confirmed that Franco Morbidelli would be receiving a double Long Lap penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Not for the first time this season the Italian was seen riding slowly on the racing line during FP3 as he blocked Bagnaia and Marquez.

Desperately needing to advance from Q1 after a late fall in FP3 also played a role in Bagnaia failing to secure a top ten spot, the series leader took no time at all to show his pace as he gapped Marquez in stunning fashion.

With the Honda rider directly behind him at the start of their opening lap, Bagnaia eventually came across the line over a second clear of the eight-time world champion.

Bagnaia’s second lap around was even better as he put four tenths between himself and team-mate Jack Miller.

As the final time attacks began it was Miller leading a long queue of riders as Bagnaia was held back in the garage in an attempt to find some clear space on track.

Miller, who initially gapped Marquez on his first lap, then suffered a brutal highside at the final corner which brought an end to his session.

Set to advance, Miller was then shockingly demoted to third as Marquez put together a sensational final lap. The Repsol Honda rider finished two tenths off Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez suffered a late fall at turn eight, the same corner that caught out Pol Espargaro and Quartararo in FP4.