Francesco Bagnaia is 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP standings heading into the pressure-cooker season-finale.

The Ducati man is the red-hot favourite to wrap up his first title in the premier class but the warning signs do exist.

Valentino Rossi, in 2006, overcame a big deficit and led in the Valencia finale but crashed and handed the title to Nicky Hayden.

Did Enea Bastianini let Pecco Bagnaia win in Malaysia? | MotoGP 2022 Video of Did Enea Bastianini let Pecco Bagnaia win in Malaysia? | MotoGP 2022

