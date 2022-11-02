Gresini Racing rider Di Giannantonio will work with Frankie Carchedi, who was the crew chief for 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir at Suzuki.

Suzuki will exit the championship after the Valencia MotoGP this weekend and Carchedi will switch to working with Di Giannantonio, hoping to build another future champion for Ducati.

Is there too many Ducati bikes in MotoGP? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Is there too many Ducati bikes in MotoGP? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

“We met some races ago, we started talking,” Di Giannantonio said. “I like him. He is super-precise, he knows what to do!

“Knowing that in the garage I have a guy who is super experienced, knows what he’s doing and has control of everything? It is a huge help for my confidence.

“We have already spoken about proper training to improve my skill and to better each other.

“I think what we’ve been missing is experience - work in the box. Having closer people to me, as a rookie. It was not helping.

“I was against Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, the manufacturers - it was tough.”

Diggia: "With this bike we can win races"

Di Giannantonio’s teammate and fellow Italian Bastianini has been the team’s standout performer, sitting fourth in the MotoGP standings and earning a step-up next season to the Ducati Lenovo Team where he will partner Bagnaia.

Bastianini has fought tooth and nail at times with future teammate Bagnaia, who could become world champion this weekend if he edges Quartararo.

Alex Marquez will replace Bastianini, alongside Di Giannantonio, in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up.

“It will be good. He has more experience than me, maybe more than Enea also,” Di Giannantonio said about Marquez.

“He is coming from a Honda bike. We have a good relationship. It is like a family - working together for the benefit of the riders and the team.

“In MotoGP, if you find your bike in the beginning, it is easier. Quartararo found his perfect bike. It is always a gamble - the right place, the right bike…

“With this bike we can win races like Enea is doing.

“Our generation is really strong. We have the potential to fight for wins and podiums.

“I love to have a really strong teammate because we can grow together and it gives me motivation.

“It sometimes helps to have the stronger rider on track next to you.

“Enea is a friend, we speak a lot, the two sides of the garage talk a lot. It is a help to have him next to me.

“He shows me that it is possible. Enea and I fight on the track.”

"We can make a big step"

Di Giannantonio, 24, is in his rookie season in the premier class which peaked by earning pole position at his home Italian MotoGP. He is targeting a big future.

“Opportunity comes just one time in life,” he said. “I am in MotoGP now. This season we haven’t achieved what we wanted but, for next year, there are some changes planned.

“I am confident in these changes. We can make a big step.

“It has been an up and down season. We have been through good moments. The highest was at Mugello - the pole position. But we have had low moments also.”