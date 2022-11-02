For the first time since 2017, and only the fourth time in the MotoGP era, the premier-class title will be decided by a final round showdown at Valencia this weekend.

But Francesco Bagnaia is the overwhelming favourite, holding a 23-point lead over current champion Fabio Quartararo.

That means the Frenchman must win on Sunday and Bagnaia finish 15th or lower for Quartararo to rip the title out of the Italian’s grasp.

But Ducati also has seven other Desmosedici riders that could be called upon, if needed, to help finally secure a title that has eluded them since Casey Stoner in 2007.

“It’s in the bag for Bagnaia?” asked podcast host Harry Benjamin.

“Yeah, I think it is,” replied former Grand Prix rider and British champion Keith Huewen. “Even if he doesn't do the business this weekend, Quartararo has still got to win to snatch it from him.

“We've seen last round encounters before where it's all gone particularly wrong for somebody. The most famous recently being 2006 with Valentino Rossi and Nicky Hayden, when Rossi lost at the final round.

“So it does happen, but I can't really see it happening this time.

“From a rider perspective, it’s easier for Quartararo. He’s lost the championship unless he comes up with something brilliant for himself and something unlucky happens for Bagnaia.

“So really Quartararo should have no pressure this weekend. He's just going to be flying around there doing his very, very best from Free Practice.

“But for Bagnaia, as soon as you go into ‘I just need a few points’ mode. That's when you start making mistakes and Valencia is one of those tracks where you can find yourself on the floor for virtually no reason.

“The weather forecast is not looking bad, which is a good thing for Bagnaia, because where you have the biggest problems at Valencia is the right side of the tyre after turning left for so long.

“It's going to take a mistake from Bagnaia to give Quartararo even a slight crack in the door to ease his foot through. I can't see it myself. I think Bagnaia has got the job done.

“Going into Valencia he has all the advantage and for me, the big deal is we've got eight Ducatis. There's surely got to be some kind of team orders to try and make sure they're not going to impede Bagnaia.

“I think we saw Bastianini defer to his future team-mate Bagnaia last time out at Sepang. I think he'll do it again if he has to this time.

“It's just a question of Ducati getting all their management ducks in a row. Having words with all of their satellite teams and everybody that's involved with Ducati to make sure that Bagnaia is protected.

“Is that a good thing?

“This is a big deal for Ducati, they’ve not won a championship in so long. To not get some kind of orders out there as a corporation would, in my view, be unprofessional.

“It’s unpalatable to us fans because you want to see a flat out race between everybody on the track, but it's unprofessional from a manufacturer point of view if you don’t do everything in your power to make sure that championship is in the bag.”

Crash.net MotoGP editor Pete McLaren pointed out the best help the other Ducati riders can give Bagnaia is to win the race:

“If another Ducati rider can blast into the distance and take away the win, which Quartararo needs to even have a chance of the title, that’s perfect from Ducati’s side.

“So if after qualifying there are a couple of Desmosedicis on the front row, which wouldn’t be a shock, Ducati could say to those riders ‘go, ride your own race and win. You’ll be confirming Pecco as champion’.

“I think we could still see a good flat-out race at the front. Also because of the guys that could be mixed in that really don’t care about the championship outcome – the Suzukis, Marc Marquez, maybe the Aprilia of Vinales.

"Team-mate Aleix has got to be a bit more careful because he’s got a battle with Bastianini for third, being just one point apart.

“But then you’ve got Jack Miller in his last race for Ducati, Pramac’s Jorge Martin looking for revenge after the mistake at Sepang. So there are lots of guys that could be fighting for the victory that Quartararo needs and taking the stress out of it for Bagnaia and Ducati.

“Quartararo will need to ride the race of his life to win on Sunday. It’s a massive task, he was fifth at Valencia last season and even the weather seems to be playing into Bagnaia’s hands, with no sign of rain adding to the drama.

“But who knows? Keith mentioned the 2006 upset, although that was only eight points between Rossi and Hayden. This is a different scale.

“Bagnaia has to keep it on two wheels basically and Gigi Dall’Igna can finally tick that box of winning a premier-class championship. The one he’s been chasing for all these years.”

