Petrucci made a surprise and welcome one-off appearance at the Thailand MotoGP for Suzuki, almost a year after initially retiring from the championship.

He raced in the Dakar Rally and finished runner-up in his first season with MotoAmerica in 2022 but finds himself with options for next year.

"Danilo, his manager and Barni know that in World Superbike we have Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani to win or get on the podium,” Ducati sporting director Ciabatti told Speedweek.

“We don't need another rider to show how competitive Ducati is.

“Instead, in the other league [MotoAmerica] we need him and there is no replacement.

“Ducati doesn't decide, Danilo decides. We're just putting on the table what we can do for him in the United States.

"The money he can take in America is [more than] what he would earn in World Superbike. By this week we will have a clear picture. My feeling is that he will choose the United States."

Petrucci, 32, is best-known for his time with Ducati in MotoGP.