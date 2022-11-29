Marquez ended the season 13th in the MotoGP standings having missed a long period to undergo a fourth major operation on his arm.

Despite missing six races he still finished higher than any other Honda rider in a woeful season for the team. In Germany it became the first time in 40 years where they failed to score a single point in a MotoGP race.

This Marc Marquez documentary series looks AMAZING! | MotoGP 2023 Video of This Marc Marquez documentary series looks AMAZING! | MotoGP 2023

Marquez on the 2023 bike

The six-time premier class champion criticised the 2023 prototype after the postseason Valencia test.

He has now said: "The Honda gives you [something], but when you fall two or three times without understanding why...

“But I always try to get the most out of what I have.

"The test went well, but you always want more. There have been small evolutions, but two more steps have to be taken to have something with incentive and foundation to fight for the title, which is where we want to go.

"We suffered a bit with the engine, especially at circuits like Malaysia.

“There are problems in the front axle, the way to brake to stop with less time and risk, and then the exit of the curve. I think if we improve the cornering, the exit will improve.”

Marquez on his recovery from surgery

His fourth major arm surgery was the most serious yet, and will be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary coming in February 2023. He has admitted to considering retirement amid a gruelling recovery.

But a pole position in Japan and a podium finish in Australia gives hope that Marquez can return to his brilliant best.

"One arm operated on four times will not be the same one hundred percent as the other," he said.

"I still notice discomfort, the overload comes earlier and the races in a row cost me. But it's what it takes to make a recovery on the bike. You shoot with what you have.”

How has Marquez’s style evolved?

“You could see that it was totally different,” he said about his riding style post-surgery.

“Everything more controlled. In the end, I was able to fight for podiums and there was an advancement, which is the important thing.”

Marquez joined at Honda by ex-Suzuki duo

Joan Mir, the 2020 MotoGP champion, will team with Marquez at Repsol Honda. Alex Rins will join LCR Honda. Both riders have left Suzuki, who are exiting MotoGP altogether, representing a major shake-up in the MotoGP 2023 rider line-up.

"They are both going to adapt,” Marquez said. “Both of them are talented.

“Both Mir and Rins are fast and there were corners that made them like me or faster, even. They will be two fast riders and strong scoring partners.

"A new teammate is coming, I have had many like Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo or Pol Espargaro, all champions, and now another world champion is coming. We all have to move in the same direction to go for the top positions.”