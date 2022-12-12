Miller may be leaving the best bike on the MotoGP grid, however, his decision to join KTM has left the Australian content after seeking a new challenge.

Joining Brad Binder at the factory Red Bull KTM team, Miller will undoubtedly form one of the strongest rider line-ups on the grid even if the RC16 still has improvements to make in order to consistently challenge the likes of Ducati and Yamaha.

Miller, who won the Japanese Grand Prix in dominant style at Motegi, spent five seasons with Ducati following three difficult years with Honda.

When speaking at the season-finale in Valencia last month, Miller pointed out that his run with Ducati has been a massive part of his career.

"Like I said at the beginning of this, I think it’s one of those weekends. It’s happened to me before, I don’t know if it’ll happen to me again, but it’s been a good ride," said Miller.

"It’s been something that’s been a game-changer for me and my career.

"Up until coming to Ducati, I had one podium, which was a win in the wet, and we’ve had 20-something podiums now.

"It’s been an amazing journey, I’ve learned a lot, I’ve been through so many different configurations of the bike so I do feel attached to that side of things.

"The whole reason behind this decision, the whole reason for me was really something different, something fresh, and that’s what I’m getting at KTM, that’s what I’m going for. That’s why the decision was mine at the end and mine only."

Miller’s debut on the KTM has already taken place after completing 70 laps during last month’s post-season test in Valencia, with the former Moto3 runner-up finishing 17th.

The new KTM rider was three tenths off what Binder managed in seventh, while Luca Marini was fastest.

Beating Ducati in 2023 is going to be a very difficult task for all other riders and manufacturers, however, Miller has the advantage of having spent five years with the Italian brand and therefore knows the bike better than anyone else.

"It’s been a big part of my career, a big chunk of me learning to ride a MotoGP bike and my success has been here with Ducati," added Miller.

"It’s been my home the last five years and it’s sad to see that end but also very excited about the next chapter."