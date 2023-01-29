MotoGP superstars without Valentino Rossi? “We have to wait…”

2023 will be the second season without Rossi, the seven-time MotoGP champion whose fame crossed into mainstream culture more so than any rider in history.

There were grumbles of discontent at the Italian MotoGP at Mugello last year, the first without Rossi competing after his 2021 retirement, and suggestions that tickets had struggled to sell.

A NEW livery change for Yamaha! | MotoGP 2023 Video of A NEW livery change for Yamaha! | MotoGP 2023

Since then, Francesco Bagnaia won his maiden premier class championship and will be paired with Enea Bastianini next season - two young and exciting Italian riders representing Italy’s biggest brand.

"I think it's still early, it's the beginning of a new era for Italian riders,” said Marini, the VR46 Racing rider, and Rossi’s half-brother.

“Vale has thrilled fans for many years, back then [MotoGP in Italy] was still free on TV. So he was able to reach a lot more people.

“Now it's only a matter of time. All Italian riders must be in front of every race and try to win as many races as possible, we need as many champions as possible.

“Then it will be full again in Italy, but I believe also all over the world. The show is good, we just have to wait to reach the hearts of all the fans. In a few years' time every grandstand will be full.

"People were in love with the sport, Vale and other strong riders with character. Nowadays we have good characters, but we must remember that we are all very young in MotoGP. We have to wait."

As well as Ducati duo Bagnaia and Bastianini, whose own inter-team rivalry could be box office, Marc Marquez may make a return to the front of the grid on a regular basis if he gets on top of his physical issues and the performance of his Repsol Honda bike.

Joan Mir, Marquez’s new teammate, won the 2020 title and could challenge again, while new contenders like Jorge Martin will fancy their chances.

"We don't make mistakes because we are the best drivers in the world,” Marini said.

“We have the best tyres and the best bikes. It's impossible to go wrong when everything works 100%. The level in MotoGP is very high right now.

“I think the MotoGP show is good. In the past it was perhaps spectacular because only three riders were fighting for the top. The fans could only focus on them.”