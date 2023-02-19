With Jack Miller now on board, KTM boss says: “Pressure is on - we need results”

Miller has swapped Ducati for KTM in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up and will form an exciting-looking duo with Brad Binder.

They have a combined six race victories in 11 seasons in the premier class - statistics that the KTM motorsport director has backed them to improve.

Jack Miller & Brad Binder's 2023 MotoGP KTM is here! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jack Miller &amp; Brad Binder&#039;s 2023 MotoGP KTM is here! | MotoGP 2023

“Time flies by. It is crazy that we are going into season seven,” Beirer said. “The six years were amazing, building this project.

“Now is no longer the time to say that we are the youngest! No. We are established.

“Now the pressure [increases]. So we have to deliver results. It’s not good enough to just be there. No, we need results. The pressure is on.”

Miller won last season in Japan, and achieved back-to-back victories in Spain and France in 2021.

“He is a very special character,” Beirer said. “For him, he is coming home.

“But this isn’t enough. We are talking about the top level of MotoGP.

“He is an outstanding rider. Brad and Jack are different but have one thing similar - they push very hard.

“Jack will bring a positive, fighting spirit into the team.

“These boys fit well together.

“We need to prove now that we can be stable at the front.

“Brad needs the type of partner who won’t give up, who will squeeze something out of a difficult day.”

Binder has been a part of the KTM family for nine years - he was on the podium three times last season.

“He is a fantastic personality and a friend,” Beirer said. “So many times, speaking about new contracts, it was always clear that he wanted to stay and we wanted him to stay with us.

“He was a small kid with a dream from South Africa and is now our top factory rider in the MotoGP class.

“He brings super good spirit to the team. He’s a fighter. In difficult moments he doesn’t say ‘things are difficult’.

“When the team is struggling, or I am struggling, he says ‘don’t worry, boss!’

“We need riders with commitment and trust. We will deliver the best machine on that grid. We feel that trust from him.”