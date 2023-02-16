Tech update - what new parts did MotoGP bikes use in Sepang?

MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76 Video of MotoGP 2023 Sepang Test Special | Crash MotoGP Podcast 76

Ducati

The best machinery on the MotoGP grid in 2022 did not look too dramatically different, as would be expected.

The key visual update was the aero, with a choice of downwash ducts or new ground-effect style side fairings. There were also updated wings - narrower than last year’s bike.

Meanwhile, riders worked to improve the power delivery of the new, and even more powerful, Desmosedici engine.

The rider’s verdict

Francesco Bagnaia said: "In the last hour of the test we did a big change on the electronics and did an enormous step in front.

"It’s quite clear on the lap time because with used tyres; after the change I did 1m 59.1/59.0s with used tyres and everything was solved

"The only thing that is missing is the handling because the handling of the 2022 bike was a bit easier.

"This one is more aggressive and more nervous.”

Aprilia

The 2023 RS-GP will receive a new engine specification in Portimao but, in Sepang, there were already new aspects to focus on.

A new chassis, swingarm, tail unit and exhausts were on display.

One of the pioneers of the ground-effect fairing, Aprilia has further refined its design for 2023 while smaller wings likely make the bike less physical to ride.

The upcoming engine in Portimao will be Aprilia’s biggest decision of preseason, though.

The rider’s verdict

Aleix Espargaro: “The 2023 bike is better than the 2022. But we still have to be patient and see if it’s enough.

"With the new bike one thing is that the cooling is much better. It was a nightmare last year. Indonesia, Thailand, here - it was really difficult to ride the bike but now they did a really good job on this.

"The bike is a little bit faster on the straight and the bike is more narrow which allows it to be more aggressive on the change of directions.

"The new aero is a little bit better for the top speed but at the same time, with the cornering the bike turns the same or a little bit better.”

Honda

Where to begin? The various different bikes seen in Sepang featured two chassis, two aero packages, a new air intake, downwash ducts, a new seat and tail unit and ground-effect fairing.

Marc Marquez used four bikes in Sepang, one of which was the 2022 machine, while new team-mate Joan Mir used two.

They each used just one bike on the final day, featuring the chassis that they each selected.

Marquez also completed a few laps without any wings on the bike.

The rider’s verdict

Joan Mir: "For sure we are still a bit far, but every day we are closer. So this is very important that every day we feel better with the bike, that I’m riding more like a Honda style, I’m riding in a completely different way now and this is a way that I enjoy.

"These days I learned a lot, the team helped me a lot to help me understand how to be competitive with this bike, and we are following the good steps, but I’m still a rookie with this bike."

KTM/GASGAS

Three aero packages were used - last season’s version, an update from the postseason Valencia test, and a newer one.

Their riders unusually ran ground-effect fairing and downwash ducts simultaneously.

KTM also tested a new engine, and two chassis - one enabled better braking, the other enabled better turning.

The rider’s verdict

Brad Binder said: "We got through a lot of different of things, a lot of different parts and on the last day we had something new every time we left the pitlane.

"I think we narrowed down our options quite a bit and we are getting closer to our package that we’ll start the season with.

"My goal in Portimao is to continue that process and I want to start the first Grand Prix with the best possible combination from all the new material we’ve tried so far."

Yamaha

A promising weekend in Sepang suggests that Yamaha have made their desired steps forward with a new engine giving more horsepower.

They used two different aero updates. One, which means greater downforce, becomes an option if the bike now has greater horsepower.

Yamaha did, however, have big problems with their speed on new tyres.

The rider’s verdict

Fabio Quartararo: “Mixed feelings I would say. I'm pretty happy of course about the top speed, which is something that I've asked for a long time.

“With old tyres I'm feeling super happy. Then we put on a new tyre, and it's a nightmare.”