While Binder and KTM showed impressive top speed at times in 2022, therefore putting them in a much better situation compared to Yamaha who were visibly lacking in that area, more power is now being demanded from the South African.

Corner exit was a particular weakness for KTM last season, and although they appear to be in a better position to start the new season, Binder is still hoping for more power in order to bring them closer.

Binder, who tested a new engine on day one of the Sepang test, said this following the third day of action: “I did try one on the first day and it was basically to look for more power on corner exit. That’s where we really get hurt against our competitors. I think we definitely need a bit more power but we’re missing traction too. Finding the combination is difficult.”

Although Binder is hoping for more ahead of next month’s season-opener in Portimao, the test in Sepang was one where nothing was left to chance with regards to getting through their test schedule.

"Honestly, we really did well with trying all the things we had to," added Binder. "We got through every item - I don’t think we skipped anything.

"That’s fantastic but it’s now up to the guys to go through everything and analyse everything to bring us a step for the next test.

"We managed to get a lot of things done. We tried different things at every exit. I didn’t really have the same bike once so it was a little bit complicated but we definitely found some things that I preferred and some things that I didn’t like.

"We need to get everything narrowed down into what our package will look like. Still we have a lot of work to do to figure out the balance.

"We have a month before the next test and I think all our comments can push us in a better direction. I expect Portimao to be better."

Espargaro happiest of the four KTM MotoGP riders?

With Binder and Jack Miller both leaving Sepang wanting a bit more in terms of performance, new GASGAS Tech 3 rider Pol Espargaro was the happiest KTM rider come the end of day three.

Corner speed was one of the main areas that Miller felt could be improved, but when asked if he endured similar issues, Espargaro dismissed it and instead credited the new engine.

"No, it's fine. It’s nice. I’m happy overall," said Espargaro. "I was asking for some things on the bike that have been improved with some engine parameters from the new engine and some aerodynamics.

"By the end of the day I was happy and with used tyres I was doing 59s, middle and high, which is not bad for our bike here.

"I’ve been pretty comfortable all day. When I went to make the lap time this morning I was in the top. No complaints."