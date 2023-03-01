Johann Zarco digs at Jean-Michel Bayle after break-up: “I’m not a 15-year-old!”

Zarco will enter his seventh MotoGP season still seeking his first grand prix victory and has restructured his inner-circle, with ex-motocross rider Bayle departing as his physical trainer.

"I'm no longer a 15-year-old,” Zarco said via Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I'm old enough not to worry if what I do bothers someone or not. I cannot tolerate the childish behaviour of a 53-year-old man.

"I know what I have to work on. Jean-Michel was a guide, but I am able to draw up a training program for myself.”

Zarco did offer a few words of appreciation: "Jean-Michel made me understand that I would have to progress on the physical side to be more lucid, I have to admit .

“His point of view is interesting and he pushed me to train more."

Bayle had previously remarked on his exit: "It is with disappointment and with the feeling of an unfinished challenge that this adventure with Johann Zarco ends.

"I had analysed a lot of things to work on during the 2022 season and I was counting a lot on this winter to improve them.

“For various reasons, it was impossible to set my schedule and training strategy for this new 2023 season.

“I knew that changing habits is not easy. See you soon for new challenges and new adventures."

Zarco and Bayle has parted ways twice now - the first was when the rider exited KTM for Honda.