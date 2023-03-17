The German has been invited to entertain the fans in between the two-wheeled action on both Saturday and Sunday in Portugal.

The car features the original chassis driven by Schumacher to victory at the Nürburgring and Magny-Cours in 2003, during one of his most successful F1 seasons.

In contrast to the current hybrid F1 engines, the FW25 is powered by an 'old school' BMW V10, which screams to 19,300 RPM and delivers over 900 horsepower.

The Portimao MotoGP weekend starts with opening practice on Friday morning, followed by qualifying and the new Sprint race on Saturday, then warm-up and the main grand prix on Sunday.

Schumacher's first track stint will be Saturday at 11:45 with the other on Sunday, between the Moto2 and MotoGP races.

The younger brother of Michael, Ralf celebrated six F1 wins during a grand prix career from 1998-2007, driving for Jordan, Williams and Toyota.

Half of Schumaher's victories came in 2003, on his way to fifth in the world championship, while his best drivers' ranking was fourth place in both 2001 and 2002.