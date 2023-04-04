Zarco: You had no problems with visibility.

Marquez: Yes, yes.

Bezzecchi: What a mess. Morbidelli at the start… but then I overtook.

Marquez: In the first corner Franco almost hit me.

Bezzecchi: Where did he finish?

Zarco: Morbidelli? Fourth.

Brad Binder, the winner of Saturday’s sprint race, was nudged into spinning in the wet conditions.

Bezzecchi: Is that Brad?

Marquez: The other rider was Vinales.

Zarco: He didn’t touch him. He was on the inside.

Marquez: A bit…

Bezzecchi: In the wet, as soon as they touch you…

Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the sprint and grand prix in Portimao, was on course for the podium before slipping off…

Bezzecchi: Eight laps to go, in the last corner, I had a huge moment!

Marquez: That’s where Pecco crashed.

Bezzecchi: What a risk - I did it like this…

Zarco: Where you in front of Alex?

Bezzecchi: I was in front.

Marquez: Yes, he was in front from the first til the last lap. Pecco overtook me and then crashed.

Bezzecchi: Look, there it is! Mamma mia, I s*** my pants!