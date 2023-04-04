Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco, Alex Marquez private chat revealed as they watch Argentina MotoGP crash replays
Podium trio Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez watched replays of the crashes in the Argentina MotoGP and had this private conversation…
Zarco: You had no problems with visibility.
Marquez: Yes, yes.
Bezzecchi: What a mess. Morbidelli at the start… but then I overtook.
Marquez: In the first corner Franco almost hit me.
Bezzecchi: Where did he finish?
Zarco: Morbidelli? Fourth.
Brad Binder, the winner of Saturday’s sprint race, was nudged into spinning in the wet conditions.
Bezzecchi: Is that Brad?
Marquez: The other rider was Vinales.
Zarco: He didn’t touch him. He was on the inside.
Marquez: A bit…
Bezzecchi: In the wet, as soon as they touch you…
Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the sprint and grand prix in Portimao, was on course for the podium before slipping off…
Bezzecchi: Eight laps to go, in the last corner, I had a huge moment!
Marquez: That’s where Pecco crashed.
Bezzecchi: What a risk - I did it like this…
Zarco: Where you in front of Alex?
Bezzecchi: I was in front.
Marquez: Yes, he was in front from the first til the last lap. Pecco overtook me and then crashed.
Bezzecchi: Look, there it is! Mamma mia, I s*** my pants!