Marc sat out the Argentina MotoGP as he recovered from a hand operation, an injury sustained when he crashed into Miguel Oliveira a week earlier in Portimao.

It means that Repsol Honda rider Marc has completed just two grand prix laps in 2023 so far, a major early setback in his quest to reclaim the championship.

Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82 Video of Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82

He watched from the sidelines as his brother, who swapped Honda for Gresini Ducati, earned a podium finish in Argentina, posting a picture of their video call to social media.

See you both soon pic.twitter.com/xG060B9cbo — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) April 2, 2023

A week to rest, recover and refocus. pic.twitter.com/Kyap1jJA14 — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) April 4, 2023

What must Marc be thinking to see his brother reinvigorated by the Ducati bike?

Alex was many experts’ rider to watch in 2023, under the thought process that his potential had been stunted by the limitations of last season’s LCR Honda bike.

That faith is already being repaid, but Alex is strengthening the already-dominant Ducati rather than helping to bring Honda back to the fore.

Marc is hoping to return to action at the Grand Prix of the Americas, beginning April 16.

Honda coyly posted pictures of Marc and teammate Joan Mir’s bikes to social media with the caption “see you both soon”.

Mir also missed out on racing in Argentina due to concussion, a nightmare occasion for Repsol Honda.

On Tuesday Repsol Honda posted a teaser “a week to rest, recover and refocus” suggesting that both of their riders will return to COTA.

It’s been a terrible start for Marc Marquez, exacerbated by his brother’s joy perhaps. But there’s a long way to go…