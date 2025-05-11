Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton told “there’s no point”, urged to avoid error

Ferrari trying to avoid same mistake as 2024 in bid to rejuvenate Lewis Hamilton's car

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari’s new “idea” for car development has been described as they strive to avoid repeating a big mistake.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have lagged behind the McLarens, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Mercedes in a below-par season so far.

Even the Williams duo Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz sandwiched their Ferrari counterparts at the F1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend.

A year ago, Ferrari’s attempt at a major upgrade in Spain backfired and left them chasing their tails.

“They made a mistake last year with the upgrade in Barcelona,” L’Equipe journalist Fred Ferret told the F1 Nation podcast.

“They were lost during the whole summer. Their championship was [over] there.

“The idea now is not to bring big updates until they find a solution to the tyre management over one lap.

“There is no point bringing something for a car which is quite good. Remember Charles Leclerc in Jeddah? At one point, he was the fastest on track, more than McLaren.

“The car is not bad. They don’t know yet how to manage it.”

Lewis Hamilton 'trying to assimilate' amid Ferrari issues

Hamilton’s relationship with Ferrari came under the microscope after tetchy radio communication during the Miami Grand Prix.

He later put it down to merely adrenaline but it shone a light on the difficulties at Ferrari.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc have been downbeat about the SF-25’s performance in the first six rounds of the 2025 season.

Hamilton is also trying to adapt to a new team, after the most high-profile driver switch in F1 history, since leaving Mercedes.

“Leclerc is well established in that team, but Hamilton is trying to get grips with this Ferrari, as well as the team,” Laura Winter explained.

“He’s trying to assimilate to a new culture and a new engineer.

“There are lots of little 1 percents that Lewis is working on, before he gets to the point where he finds the maximum from the car.

“He’s still looking at engine braking and changing the way he drives the car.

“They have two unbelievably strong drivers but they’re on the back foot.”

Next weekend’s F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix sends Ferrari back to Italy where the Tifosi will be expectant.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
17m ago
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton told “there’s no point”, urged to avoid error
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
51m ago
Jack Miller pushed out of Le Mans Sprint points: “Bastianini sent one from 6km back"
Miller, Zarco, Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
1h ago
Shock Sergio Perez to Mercedes hypothesis is touted
George Russell, Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer admits “I was playing the lottery” - but Marc Marquez already knew
Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati responds after Pecco Bagnaia's frank admission about 2025 MotoGP bike
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez lauds Fabio Quartararo: “What he’s doing with the Yamaha bike…”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle names underrated F1 star who’s “in the form of his life”
Alex Albon ahead of Lando Norris in Miami
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
2h ago
Starting grid for today's French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch French MotoGP today: Live stream here
MotoGP