Marc Marquez is a six-time race winner around COTA, all of which came in succession, however, the Repsol Honda rider will not be taking part this weekend.

Marquez remains sidelined due to a right hand injury he suffered at the season-opener in Portimao. And while his brother is yet to win at the Texas-based circuit, the Gresini Ducati rider knows that he has a big opportunity in front of him.

"If Marc was in Austin you have 50% chance to win," said Alex. "Marc is not here so maybe we have 85% chance. This is good before we even start the weekend."

Having said that, Marquez knows that winning will be difficult despite showing impressive from in Portimao and particularly Argentina.

On the subject of winning, Marquez said: "Why not? But it’s not our objective. Our position is between four and seven, more or less. If we have the possibility for the podium or to win, for sure we will try. But more realistic is P4-P8.

"I am so happy about the level that we are showing. It’s better than I imagined at the start of the season. But we need to be realistic - we aren’t at the level of the top Ducati riders in the dry. We are in constant progression but we need to go step by step.

"A start like this is really good for the team, but especially for me after two difficult years. A start like this, for confidence and motivation, is good.

"We aren’t at the level of the best Ducati riders so we need to get points, try to be there for the championship. Every weekend is so important to take step forwards."

Johann Zarco feels pressure is the same without Marquez at COTA

Another Ducati rider who arrives in great form is Zarco, as the Pramac rider has delivered stunning late-race charges in both Portimao and Argentina to secure top five results in the Grand Prix’.

While Zarco agrees that Marc Marquez not being at COTA could open the door for a new winner, the Frenchman feels as though the pressure on others remains the same.

"It is not less pressure," added Zarco. "We are all competitive. Clearly without Marc here, there is more space on the podium or in the top five. Even with an injury he would have fought for the podium. We can say there is one more chance to be on the podium."