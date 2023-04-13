Mir was injured when contact with Fabio di Giannantonio on the opening lap of the Sprint resulted in a nasty highside.

The Spaniard explained that the incident was similar to the famous chain reaction between Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa at Jerez 2018 - which sent Pedrosa flying.

“I didn't remember a lot but when I watched the images and spoke with the riders behind it looks like di Giannantonio went wide. He braked with Rins and they both went wide. So I kept inside and when they came back [onto the line] we touched and then I flew!" Mir said.

“I think he didn't see me... It was a bit similar to what happened in Jerez [2018] with Lorenzo, Dovi and Pedrosa - so I was Pedrosa! And who was at fault? I don't know.”

Mir, who claimed an eleventh-place finish on his Repsol Honda debut in the Portimao opener prior to Argentina, now aims to ‘show his potential’ in Austin.

“My impression is that in Portimao and in Argentina, we couldn't show the potential that we have,” he said. “So this is a little bit the goal for this weekend, try to be as relaxed as you can with this schedule and try to perform good from FP1.

“In Argentina we started FP1 on a really bad base, then we had to climb and was not enough to go to Q2. So I want to be a little bit more ready on the first exit with the with the bike. So we have to work.”

With team-mate Marc Marquez still injured, Mir will be partnered by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl this weekend.