Bagnaia became the first-ever MotoGP rider to dip beneath the 2m 2s lap time barrier during Q2 as he secured a sensational pole.

Ducati’s second of the season after Marquez to pole in Argentina, the reigning world champion fears the Gresini rider could produce a performance similar to that of Enea Bastianini at the Texan circuit, after confessing that his potential rivals the race pace he’s shown in practice.

Speaking in parc ferme after qualifying to MotoGP.com, Bagnaia said: "I feel great. We worked so well and so I’m happy. I’m happy with what we have done this morning in FP3 - my feeling was high.

"2.1 seconds is a really great time considering the bumps and the level of grip we have. We have to be happy for that.

"Let’s see… I know that the Sprint race will be tough because Alex Marquez has an incredible pace, close to my one, so he will be a rival for sure."

Bagnaia’s pole was a dagger for LCR Honda after Alex Rins had provisionally moved into pole with just seconds remaining.

But after failing to improve on his penultimate lap, Bagnaia made the most of his final attempt as he eventually toppled Rins’ time by 0.160s.

For Rins, this weekend has so far been a brilliant one as he’s been Honda’s main threat with ease.

The 2019 race winner at COTA also can’t be ruled out, especially after finding more pace in the final sector which was his only problem are during Friday practice.

Rins added: "I think I had the pole position until the checkered flag when I saw the screen. I saw the TV and that Pecco was a little bit faster than me.

"Anyway, yesterday I already said that I was feeling quite confident and step-by-step I’m improving my style with the Honda.

"We found something today for the last sector that helps me a little bit to be faster. P2 for the Sprint race and also the main race is a really good position."