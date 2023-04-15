Looking to bounce back from his mistake in Argentina, Bagnaia made an early statement as he went three tenths clear of Maverick Vinales.

Bagnaia then improved by nearly four tenths on his next effort before Alex Marquez set an identical lap time.

Courtesy of setting his lap first, Bagnaia was the rider holding onto provisional pole ahead of the final runs.

Prior to Bagnaia and Marquez lapping identically, Jorge Martin, who was one of the favourites for pole, crashed at turn 11.

Having already crashed three times prior to Q2, Miller made it four as he tumbled at turn 1 to start the final runs.

As Bagnaia and Marquez squabbled on-track with the latter persistent in getting a tow, Rins went about his business on his own to grab provisional pole.

After failing to improve on his first lap, Marquez then crashed as did fellow Ducati rider Martin for the second time in the session.

With no rider close to him as he started his final effort, Bagnaia showed just why he’s the world champion by setting the first-ever sub 2m 2s lap.

Miller’s disastrous weekend continued as he crashed for a fifth time after the checkered flag came out.

Ducati's dominance continues in MotoGP Q1 at COTA

Keen to make his first lap count, Bezzecchi was extremely loose on the approach to turn 12, a corner he’s already crashed at this weekend.

However, the championship leader made the apex in impressive fashion before setting the first flying lap of the session.

Miguel Oliveira went second fastest behind the Ducati rider, while Jonas Folger suffered an early fall in the final sector.

Johann Zarco made it a Ducati 1-2 on his second flying lap, although the Pramac rider was still two tenths shy of Bezzecchi’s lightning effort.

Fifth after the opening runs, Joan Mir was the rider on a charge to begin the final flying laps. The Repsol Honda rider was a tenth down for much of the lap before replacing Zarco in second.

Raul Fernandez caused a yellow flag in sector one when he crashed at turn two, and although Q1 was into the final stages, Zarco was clear of the incident as went fastest in sector one.

The Frenchman then lost time in sector three before gaining it back and some during sector four as he eclipsed Bezzecchi’s time.

Favourites to do so prior to the session getting underway, Zarco and Bezzecchi remained inside the top two and advanced to Q1.