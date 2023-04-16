Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins and Jorge Martin after MotoGP COTA sprint: "I almost took you out"
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins and Jorge Martin made the podium for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas sprint race then had this private chat afterwards...
Rins to Martin: Amazing, man. I’m so happy for you.
Rins to Bagnaia: Pecco, I almost took you out going into Turn 12 on the second lap!
Bagnaia: The bike wasn’t braking, was it?
Rins: No.
Martin: When I was coming up behind…
Bagnaia: On Turns 1, 11 and 12 he didn’t brake.
Martin: No grip at all. I overtook everyone because they went long. That’s how I got past Aleix Espargaro. I was struggling at the end. Aleix was just behind me and I wasn’t switched on! When I was able, I tried to escape. He got past me on the penultimate corner but I braked late and blocked him. He lost the line.
Bagnaia: I hope it is colder [on Sunday] because it’s draining when it’s so hot. It’s hard to keep going.
Martin: At that rhythm - boom, boom, boom…
Rins: What was your time at the end, Pecco?
Bagnaia: 2’03.565.
Rins: I got a 2’03. 803, I couldn’t give any more.
Bagnaia: On the last two laps I wasn’t pushing.
Martin: Me too, but I had Aleix behind me!
Bagnaia: From lap one to the next gap we went from 1.2s to 2.4s.
Martin: Because all of them lost the line. Aleix was second and he went wide.
Rins: Did you like my braking on the last lap?
Bagnaia: I braked late at Turn 1! I lost the line!
Rins: Me too!
Martin: I was 15th at the first turn. Loads of riders missed, so I took advantage. It was tough with the hard tyre, I don’t know why. I couldn’t get it to the right temperature.
Bagnaia: On the second lap it was good. Not the first.
Martin: I went for it on the second. I got a 2’03.2 and…
Bagnaia: On the fast corners?
Rins: I liked the game of cat and mouse.
Bagnaia: The what?!
Rins: In qualifying.
Martin: Unbelievable.
Martin: I need to eat and drink…