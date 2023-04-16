Rins to Martin: Amazing, man. I’m so happy for you.

Rins to Bagnaia: Pecco, I almost took you out going into Turn 12 on the second lap!

Bagnaia: The bike wasn’t braking, was it?

Rins: No.

Martin: When I was coming up behind…

Bagnaia: On Turns 1, 11 and 12 he didn’t brake.

Martin: No grip at all. I overtook everyone because they went long. That’s how I got past Aleix Espargaro. I was struggling at the end. Aleix was just behind me and I wasn’t switched on! When I was able, I tried to escape. He got past me on the penultimate corner but I braked late and blocked him. He lost the line.

Bagnaia: I hope it is colder [on Sunday] because it’s draining when it’s so hot. It’s hard to keep going.

Martin: At that rhythm - boom, boom, boom…

Rins: What was your time at the end, Pecco?

Bagnaia: 2’03.565.

Rins: I got a 2’03. 803, I couldn’t give any more.

Bagnaia: On the last two laps I wasn’t pushing.

Martin: Me too, but I had Aleix behind me!

Bagnaia: From lap one to the next gap we went from 1.2s to 2.4s.

Martin: Because all of them lost the line. Aleix was second and he went wide.

Rins: Did you like my braking on the last lap?

Bagnaia: I braked late at Turn 1! I lost the line!

Rins: Me too!

Martin: I was 15th at the first turn. Loads of riders missed, so I took advantage. It was tough with the hard tyre, I don’t know why. I couldn’t get it to the right temperature.

Bagnaia: On the second lap it was good. Not the first.

Martin: I went for it on the second. I got a 2’03.2 and…

Bagnaia: On the fast corners?

Rins: I liked the game of cat and mouse.

Bagnaia: The what?!

Rins: In qualifying.

Martin: Unbelievable.

Martin: I need to eat and drink…