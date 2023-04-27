Fernandez, who is now in his second year as a MotoGP rider, has scored just two points in six races so far this season, which is a disappointing return given the potential shown in pre-season testing.

The former Moto2 runner-up has failed to reach the level of teammate Oliveira, who has been extremely impressive in his first few races as an Aprilia rider.

But Fernandez did show improved form at COTA before a ride-height issue brought an end to his race.

"Jerez is a very important track for me," said Fernandez. "Of course, it’s always something special having a race in Spain, my home country in front of our fans.

"I will try to get a good feeling aboard the Aprilia RS-GP, like I had in Texas last time out and I hope I’ll be a bit luckier avoiding problems.

"We’ll try to do our best. I think we have potential and step by step we arrive closer to the top, but I think it’s time to get some results now to confirm we can be there."

Oliveira ‘confident’ after overcoming American MotoGP problems

A circuit that proved to be difficult for Oliveira when riding KTM machinery, was anything but that with the RS-GP22 as he finished fifth in the Grand Prix.

Race pace has been especially strong for Oliveira since joining Aprilia, which he’s aiming to re-produce again this weekend.

Oliveira stated: "I’m confident after Austin, which was a track, that is difficult for me. Coming back from the injury, it was nice to score some points.

"The goal for Jerez will remain the same, continue on this line in scoring points in both races.

"Hopefully we can make another step forward in terms of speed and improving the Qualifying. I’m looking forward to discover Jerez with the Aprilia. I’m very motivated."