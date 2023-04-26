Marquez will miss the Spanish MotoGP this weekend as he continues to recover from a hand injury sustained at the opening round when he crashed into Miguel Oliveira.

He has previously been replaced by test rider Stefan Bradl but, in Jerez, Honda’s WorldSBK rider Lecuona will get the nod.

“First I want to wish Marc all the best in his recovery, he is the reference in MotoGP and I think not only the fans, but also the riders miss him a lot,” Lecuona said.

“For me, of course it’s an incredible opportunity to return to MotoGP and ride with the team of my dreams. Doing it in front of the Spanish crowd is extra special.

“But we have to be realistic, it will be a very tough and demanding weekend. I have spent this year and last year fully focused on WorldSBK with Team HRC and now I need to get used to everything that is different in MotoGP as well as learn a brand-new bike – the Honda RC213V.

“No matter what, I will do my best and let’s see what the outcome is.”

Last time out in Argentina, Honda won their first race in two years thanks to LCR’s Alex Rins.

But Joan Mir, Marquez’s Repsol teammate, has endured a tougher start to life post-Suzuki. He has failed to finish three out of six races so far.

“My first time riding in front of the Spanish fans as a Repsol Honda Team rider will be special, I am hoping we can have another weekend of improvements,” Mir said.

“The end result in Austin was not what we wanted with the crash, but we found an important step in the race that I am looking to trying in Jerez.

“Austin to Jerez is a very big change in terms of layout and demands but I have always felt comfortable there.

“I’m also looking forward to the post-race test, a day to just focus on our work and my riding.”