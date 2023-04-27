One of only two race winners not riding aboard Ducati in 2023 thus far, Binder is hoping to put together his best performance at Jerez since joining MotoGP.

The Spanish circuit has traditionally been a strong one for Binder, no matter what class he’s been competing in, while KTM have also gone well at times around the ‘go-kart’ style circuit.

Binder has only finished inside the top ten once at Jerez since moving up to MotoGP in 2020, however, the potential has been far greater than that.

The South African said: "Jerez is a cool track. It’s actually been super good for us but I just haven’t finished the races.

"I need to put the last piece of the puzzle together. I’m coming in with a lot of confidence. The bike felt good in America and Argentina.

"We’ve made some good steps. I’m ready to get started pretty much. I would really like to finish off all the years of being fast in the practices and get the result on Sunday."

Known as one of the hottest European rounds on the calendar, Jerez is likely to provide challengers when it comes to tyre degradation and tyre pressures when following other riders.

But again, Binder is unfazed by what impact high temperatures could have: "I love the heat! For me it works better. I prefer it cooking. I only see positives there for us."

Winner of the Sprint race in Argentina, Binder has shown consistency and high levels of performance in both types of race formats.

But when looking at the impact of the Sprints, Binder claimed it’s been ‘hard’ although the traditional Grand Prix on a Sunday has now become easier by contrast.

Binder added: "The Sprint race you go in with a bit more of an attack [mindset] from lap one. It’s a bit harder [with] the half race distance.

"It’s funny how you settle into a rhythm and just chill in the main race. It’s a bit different but it’s exciting.

"It’s going to be hot for everybody and Jerez is a bit of a go-kart circuit so it’s hard work on your body in general."