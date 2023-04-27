Morbidelli, who has shown better form over the last two MotoGP race weekends, believes a championship should start and end with the same rules.

The 2023 season kicked off with minimum tyres pressure of 1.9 bar on the front and 1.7 on the rear, and while those remain the numbers that must be adhered to, dropping below was expected to result in penalties from round four of the season (at Jerez this weekend) onwards.

But it is now rumoured that the introduction of tyre pressure penalties will be delayed for several more rounds.

Morbidelli believes the uncertainty of when/if penalties will be handed out is creating an unclear championship.

"That’s sketchy! That’s not clear," said the Italian. "It should be more clear. It definitely should. I don’t get too much information on that, luckily I would say because I would get even more bitter about it. It’s really not a clear situation and I don’t like unclear situations.

"I would like to have clear rules at the moment that the championship starts, like it should be. Some things are not happening like they are supposed to be. If it was me. I would do the whole championship like it started.

"What’s the point of not penalising anybody in the beginning of the championship and then all of a sudden start to penalise and change the rules during the championship?

"It changes the balance of the championship. It should start in a [particular] way and then finish in that way. That’s how I see it. Maybe I’m wrong, I don’t invest too much time thinking about this stuff because I try to race, not to organise championships.

"But I don’t see a football match where the rules change during the match or in the World Cup, rules don’t change during the championship."

Morbidelli added: "They should have more control on this. They have no control. They don’t know if temperatures should be up or should be down.

"Pressures should be that [specific] and if you’re out, you pay the consequences and if you’re in the range then you’re good.

"But it’s not on me to say, it should be on them. They are not saying though. I do my job and they do their job. I could do better, they could do better."