Miller to Bagnaia: Finally, I get to join you in a car again!

Bagnaia: Yeah!

Bagnaia: It was fun from behind…

Miller: To watch us two idiots?!

Binder: The smoke…

Bagnaia: Your engine…

Miller: When he passed me?

Binder: My man, the blue smoke on lap one from your rear tyre…

Miller: F****** Aleix tried to run me onto the inside, on Turn 1! I was like ‘f*** that!’ I let go of the brakes.

Bagnaia: You helped me to overtake him.

Miller: On Turn 1?

Bagnaia: Yes.

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â Video of Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â

Binder to Miller: My man, following you, my f***** front tyre went through the roof!

Miller: That’s why I wanted to get in front straight away.

Binder: Dude, my rear tyre wouldn’t come up again, at the start of the second race.

Miller: I put a new one on.

Binder: Dude, this explains it! Mine wouldn’t come up and you were f***** smoking me on all the exits!

Miller: On the last corner, the bike was shaking before the braking.

The three riders then watched TV highlights of the race...

Miller: He tried to pass me, then I had to jam him the second time!

Bagnaia: Aleix on mediums, Martin on softs.

Miller: Marquez doesn’t like that corner today…

Bagnaia: But it was slippery.

Miller: Yeah.

Binder to Miller: Into the back straight when I passed you, I hit the steering lock!

Bagnaia: It was incredible.

Miller: You see this? Friendly, yeah…

Bagnaia: Martin was incredible, catching you both.

Miller: I saw him and was like ‘f*** this I have to close the line!’