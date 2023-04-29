Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller chat revealed after Spanish MotoGP sprint
Brad Binder, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller’s candid chat after sharing the podium in the Spanish MotoGP sprint race.
Miller to Bagnaia: Finally, I get to join you in a car again!
Bagnaia: Yeah!
Bagnaia: It was fun from behind…
Miller: To watch us two idiots?!
Binder: The smoke…
Bagnaia: Your engine…
Miller: When he passed me?
Binder: My man, the blue smoke on lap one from your rear tyre…
Miller: F****** Aleix tried to run me onto the inside, on Turn 1! I was like ‘f*** that!’ I let go of the brakes.
Bagnaia: You helped me to overtake him.
Miller: On Turn 1?
Bagnaia: Yes.
Binder to Miller: My man, following you, my f***** front tyre went through the roof!
Miller: That’s why I wanted to get in front straight away.
Binder: Dude, my rear tyre wouldn’t come up again, at the start of the second race.
Miller: I put a new one on.
Binder: Dude, this explains it! Mine wouldn’t come up and you were f***** smoking me on all the exits!
Miller: On the last corner, the bike was shaking before the braking.
The three riders then watched TV highlights of the race...
Miller: He tried to pass me, then I had to jam him the second time!
Bagnaia: Aleix on mediums, Martin on softs.
Miller: Marquez doesn’t like that corner today…
Bagnaia: But it was slippery.
Miller: Yeah.
Binder to Miller: Into the back straight when I passed you, I hit the steering lock!
Bagnaia: It was incredible.
Miller: You see this? Friendly, yeah…
Bagnaia: Martin was incredible, catching you both.
Miller: I saw him and was like ‘f*** this I have to close the line!’