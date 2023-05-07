Whether it was Max Biaggi in his earlier years or Marc Marquez in a later era, Rossi fought furiously with his rival riders on the track and in press conferences.

But today, the MotoGP championship is contested by friends who are likelier to hang out in their spare time than slander each other to the media.

Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP? Video of Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP?

Rossi was asked how Bagnaia v Bezzecchi compared to his feuds: “It’s different, because our riders have stayed a long, long time together. Also during [everyday] life, you know?

“They train every day. It’s normal that they have a relationship.”

Bagnaia became the first graduate of Rossi’s VR46 Academy to become MotoGP champion last season, then in Argentina this year Bezzecchi led the Mooney VR46 team to its first premier class victory.

Bagnaia usurped Bezzecchi at the top of the MotoGP standings last week in Jerez.

Rossi foresees further battles between them: “The relationship between our riders is not easy, sometimes, to manage.

“I have to say, Pecco and Bez have a very good relationship.

“They have known each other a long time.

“They can fight but remain friends.”

Rossi said about Bezzecchi’s title hopes: “He is very strong. Especially, very fast.

“It’s just the second season in MotoGP for Marco and he needs to improve from some different perspectives.

“During the practice, things like this.

“But he has the speed. All the team are working very well.

“I hope he can fight for the championship until the end.”

The Mooney VR46 team have been one of the brightest sparks from the first four rounds of the 2023 season.

“I am very, very proud of the team,” the legendary seven-time premier class champion said.

“We won our first race in Argentina. It was a great emotion.

“We were able to arrive on the podium for the [first] three long races of the season, with both riders.

“Bez was at the top of the rankings but also Luca is very strong. He did his first podium.

“They have done a great job, we are very happy.

“All of the riders from the Academy are strong.”