After leaving MotoGP as a full-time rider following a tough year at Tech3 KTM in 2021, Petrucci competed in the Dakar and MotoAmerica before a one-off MotoGP ride for Suzuki at Buriram last season.

Currently eleventh in the World Superbike standings with a best finish of fifth place for Barni Ducati, the 32-year-old has been called up by Ducati to replace Enea Bastianini, who broke his shoulder in the Portimao sprint race.

Jumping into MotoGP without any prior testing is a massive task and the Le Mans weather forecast currently predicts rain showers during each of the three days.

While mixed conditions would make Petrucci’s adaptation even more complicated, if he gets enough time in fully wet conditions might an upset be on the cards?

"Coming back to race together with the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP is an indescribable emotion for me, especially because I will do it on a track where I got my last World Championship victory in 2020,” Petrucci said.

“I will have the honour of trying the World Champion bike! It certainly won't be an easy weekend, also considering the weather conditions, but in the past, in the wet, I have always been competitive.

“However, the goal is to have fun and work well with the team."

Petrucci will have no better person to learn from as a team-mate with reigning champion and current title leader Francesco Bagnaia on the opposite side of the garage.

After retaking the points lead in Jerez, the Italian will be looking to avenge a late mistake that cost him victory at Le Mans last season.

"I am happy to be back racing in France, where the atmosphere is always incredible, thanks to the many fans,” Bagnaia said.

“Le Mans is a track I really like, and where I was fighting for victory last year before the crash. However, compared to 2022, we expect lower temperatures and rain all weekend.

“It will be a tricky weekend where it will be important to stay focused."