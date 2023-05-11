Instead, the young Spaniard, who lost out on a factory Ducati ride to Enea Bastianini for this season, appeared to confirm he will see out both years of his current contract.

Like Bastianini, Martin signed directly with the factory, but is placed at the Pramac team.

The 25-year-old did not dispute rumours that a contract clause might allow him to leave early for a rival factory team, of which only Yamaha has a seat available, but made clear he doesn’t contract talks for another year.

We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88 Video of We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88

“Well, it's still early, because we are all in two-year contracts,” Martin said. “So let's see and wait. Now it's the first year of two-year contracts, so it will be next year at this stage [that we will look for a seat]… I'm not in a hurry.”

Asked directly if he will be at Pramac next year, Martin replied: “I think so.”

Franco Morbidelli currently holds the Monster Yamaha seat and - after Yamaha's WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu's MotoGP test - was named by Lin Jarvis as the team’s number one choice for 2024, provided he can be a closer match for Quartararo.

The Italian is currently twelfth but just one place behind 2021 title winner Quartararo in the world championship standings.