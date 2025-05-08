2025 North West 200 Results: Thursday Races

Full results from Thursday's three races at the 2025 North West 200.

Michael Dunlop, 2025 North West 200.
Superbike Race 1

Davey Todd took victory in the opening Superbike race at the 2025 North West 200, leading from lights to flag.

It was not a straightforward race, though, for Todd, who had Dean Harrison applying pressure throughout. Harrison looked to have the pace to pass Todd, but ran into stability issues when pulling out of the slipstream.

Peter Hickman had been over two seconds behind Harrison at the end of the second lap, but was within half-a-second by the beginning of the final tour. He was ultimately unable to make a pass, but held on to third place ahead of Michael Dunlop .

Dunlop took fourth ahead of Ian Hutchinson, who beat Jamie Coward to fifth place.

Erno Kostamo, John McGuinness, Conor Cummins, and Paul Jordan completed the top-10.

Alastair Seeley didn't finish the race. One rider's bike expired at the Millroad Roundabout on the opening lap, and it appeared to be Seeley's BMW.

Top 20 results from Superbike Race 1 at the 2025 North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 1 | Top 20

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Davey Todd8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0.215
3Peter Hickman8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1.424
4Michael DunlopMD Hawk RacingBMW M1000 RR0.496
5Ian HutchinsonMoobob by MLav RacingBMW M1000 RR20.677
6Jamie CowardKTS Racing by Stanley StewartBMW M1000 RR1.541
7Erno KostamoRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR0.324
8John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R11.486
9Conor CumminsBurrows Engineering/RK RacingBMW M1000 RR0.311
10Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R0.455
11Michael SweeneyMJR RacingBMW M1000 RR1.469
12Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R1.743
13Michael RutterBathams AJN RacingBMW M1000 RR0.526
14Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R6.162
15Marcus SimpsonWH Racing powered by DynobikeHonda CBR1000RR-R0.063
16Sam WestMoto-Hub.co.ukBMW M1000 RR0.373
17Maurizio BottalicoCrowe PerformanceBMW M1000 RR2.435
18James ChawkeLyonara/Chawkie RacingBMW M1000 RR8.612
19Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R2.428
20Phillip CroweCrowe PerformanceBMW M1000 RR0.780
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

