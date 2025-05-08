2025 North West 200 Results: Thursday Races
Full results from Thursday's three races at the 2025 North West 200.
Race results from the three Thursday races at Northern Ireland's biggest motorcycle road race, the North West 200.
Superbike Race 1
Davey Todd took victory in the opening Superbike race at the 2025 North West 200, leading from lights to flag.
It was not a straightforward race, though, for Todd, who had Dean Harrison applying pressure throughout. Harrison looked to have the pace to pass Todd, but ran into stability issues when pulling out of the slipstream.
Peter Hickman had been over two seconds behind Harrison at the end of the second lap, but was within half-a-second by the beginning of the final tour. He was ultimately unable to make a pass, but held on to third place ahead of Michael Dunlop .
Dunlop took fourth ahead of Ian Hutchinson, who beat Jamie Coward to fifth place.
Erno Kostamo, John McGuinness, Conor Cummins, and Paul Jordan completed the top-10.
Alastair Seeley didn't finish the race. One rider's bike expired at the Millroad Roundabout on the opening lap, and it appeared to be Seeley's BMW.
Top 20 results from Superbike Race 1 at the 2025 North West 200 are below.
2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 1 | Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Timing
|1
|Davey Todd
|8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.215
|3
|Peter Hickman
|8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.424
|4
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Hawk Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.496
|5
|Ian Hutchinson
|Moobob by MLav Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|20.677
|6
|Jamie Coward
|KTS Racing by Stanley Stewart
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.541
|7
|Erno Kostamo
|RVS Motorsport
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.324
|8
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|11.486
|9
|Conor Cummins
|Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.311
|10
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper^2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.455
|11
|Michael Sweeney
|MJR Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.469
|12
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1.743
|13
|Michael Rutter
|Bathams AJN Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.526
|14
|Michael Evans
|Dafabet Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6.162
|15
|Marcus Simpson
|WH Racing powered by Dynobike
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.063
|16
|Sam West
|Moto-Hub.co.uk
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.373
|17
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Crowe Performance
|BMW M1000 RR
|2.435
|18
|James Chawke
|Lyonara/Chawkie Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|8.612
|19
|Josh Brookes
|Jackson Racing by Prosper^2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2.428
|20
|Phillip Crowe
|Crowe Performance
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.780